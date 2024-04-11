Dubai Welcomes The 29Th World Blockchain Summit, Featuring SUN Minimeal As Co-Host

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) WBS, an event by Trescon, is uniting the top web3 minds that are affirming the region's pivotal role in blockchain and crypto. Don't miss out on the year's most anticipated blockchain event-reserve your passes now!

Dubai, UAE, 11th April 2024, #WBSDubai , a landmark event in the blockchain domain, returns on 22nd-23rd April. This summit, co-hosted by SUN Minimeal, stands at the intersection of nutritional innovation and blockchain advancement. SUN Minimeal integrates the SUN Rewards program and SUN Minimeal Coins ($UN) into its business model, marking a significant stride in applying blockchain technology to enhance health and lifestyle products. This approach promotes sustainability, health, and affordability.







The collaboration with SUN Minimeal highlights a mutual dedication to innovation, sustainability, and health within the expanding blockchain community. By partnering with the World Blockchain Summit, Sun Minimeal reaffirms its dedication to fostering the growth and swift adoption of innovative blockchain technologies.

“The collaboration with SUN Minimeal exemplifies our dedication to showcasing blockchain innovations that have real-world impact,” remarked Sharath Kumar, Commercial Director at Trescon. He further added,“In an era where blockchain technology is reshaping industries, the integration of blockchain with sustainable lifestyle solutions like SUN Minimeal is a testament to the transformative power of blockchain innovation.”

SUN Minimeal's blockchain-based solutions extend beyond traditional dietary offerings. Their SUN Rewards program leverages blockchain technology to incentivize lifestyle changes among users, offering a digital rewards program that actively rewards users for their commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

Wolfgang Grabher, CEO and founder of SUN AG, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,“We are excited to showcase SUN Minimeal and its innovative Rewards Programme at the World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2024, providing insight into the successful SUN use case of generating more than 100 million US$ in revenue in the food sector in its first year, using innovative blockchain technology.” He further added,“Our mission is to reduce the resources for nutrition by more than 90% and reverse the problem of high food prices through inflation. We see WBS as an excellent platform to connect SUN with the world of Blockchain.”

WBS Dubai serves as a critical platform for dialogues on the future of blockchain technology, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and insight exchange among the brightest minds in the sector. The summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops led by esteemed experts, alongside an exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in blockchain applications.

Seize the opportunity to immerse in technological innovation at #WBSDubai, where seminal ideas and transformative solutions converge. Engage with leading scholars, visionary entrepreneurs, and industry luminaries shaping the future of blockchain. The summit promises the latest paradigms and advancements, fertile ground for capital ventures, sage advice, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Key topics of discussions include:



Crypto Market Volatility: Bear Market vs. Bull Market Trends

Decrypting the Regulatory Landscape of Virtual Assets

DeFi Today: From Hype to Reality

Maximising ESG Impact with Blockchain

Empowering Communities: Web3's Role in Fostering Inclusive Participation

Tokenisation of Real-World Assets: The Future of Finance NFTs Beyond Collectibles: The Renaissance of Digital Assets

Secure your registration for the World Blockchain Summit Dubai promptly. A limited number of discounted tickets are available, urging swift action to ensure your attendance at this intellectually stimulating event.

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit (WBS), a part of Trescon , one of the world's fastest-growing organizers of emerging tech B2B events, demand gen services and more, is a Web3 focused events organizer. The management team has over 20 years of experience organizing successful conferences, expos, and summits. WBS works with Web3 industry leaders and innovators as advisors to ensure alignment with current market trends and needs.

