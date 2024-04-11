Veterinarian Eugene Aversa DVM Explores Senior Pet Care: Dogs And Cats Living Longer, Healthier Lives

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Los Angeles, CA, 11th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dr. Eugene Aversa, DVM, a seasoned General Practice Small Animal Veterinarian, delves into the essential considerations for senior pet owners as dogs and cats are living longer, healthier lives. As pet companions age, it is crucial for owners to understand the unique needs and challenges that come with advancing years. Dr. Aversa provides valuable insights into recognizing signs of aging, preventive measures, and tips for maintaining the health and happiness of geriatric pets.

It may feel like just yesterday when your pet was a playful puppy or kitten, but now you are noticing a slowdown in their daily activities. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, dogs are considered senior anywhere between 6 to 11 years old with smaller dogs closer to the upper end and larger dogs toward the lower end of the range. Cats are considered senior after 10 years of age.

Signs of Geriatric Pet Health Problems

Dr. Aversa emphasizes the importance of open communication with your veterinarian and proactive measures to ensure the wellbeing of aging pets. Here are some key considerations and tips for geriatric pet care:

1. Increased Veterinary Care:

Geriatric pets benefit from semi-annual veterinary visits for early detection and treatment of illness or other problems. In addition to the loving care you provide at home, your veterinarian is trained to advise on many complex medical conditions affecting the senior pet.

2. Maintain Mobility:

Arthritis is common in both older dogs and cats greatly affecting their quality of life. Signs to look for include stiffness, limping, difficulty climbing stairs or jumping onto furniture, and a reluctance to play. Often joint supplements intended for pets can make a big difference. However, your veterinarian should be consulted as ACL tears, tick disease, or cancer may be at play. In addition, pet specific pain medications may be in order. The difference these can make is often remarkable.

3. Dental Care:

Not enough people look in the senior pet's mouth on a regular basis, so dental disease often goes unrecognized. Advanced tartar, gingivitis, loose teeth, and infection are not uncommonly seen. As pets age, owners should monitor for these signs and inform their veterinarian should they be seen. Removing tartar, healing gums, pulling loose teeth, and treating infection can lead to a dramatic improvement in quality of life.

4. Weight Control:

Lack of regular exercise can lead to many health concerns. Often out of boredom and a sedentary lifestyle, senior pets often make too many trips to the food bowel. Furthermore, folks often greatly overdo treats. Not burning calories and eating too much produces the inevitable outcome– poor health and decreased quality of life. Dr. Aversa recommends that people work with their veterinarian to institute gentle activity and specific dietary regimens toward overall senior wellbeing.

5. Mental Health:

If owners see their geriatric pet forgetting things they once knew, occasionally disoriented, reacting to events more slowly, or becoming more anxious, they may have the beginnings of Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome. Following the advice of one's veterinarian, there are proactive steps owners can take. Fish oil contributes to the Essential Fatty Acid profile of their diet, and a pet specific Digestive Enzyme combined with a high-quality food will help them assimilate nutrients. B vitamins, CoQ10, Ginkgo Biloba, Phosphatidylserine, SAMe, and Medium Chain Triglycerides have also been used as promising. But most of all, Dr. Aversa recommends that failing pets be given love and reassurance and provided with a calm, peaceful environment.

Dr. Aversa encourages pet owners to become informed about the special needs of older pets and emphasizes that with proper care and attention, pets can continue to thrive in their senior years, creating fulfilling relationships that last a lifetime.

