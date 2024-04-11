(MENAFN- Baystreet) Collective Mining Ltd.

Stocks in Play

4/11/2024 - 9:52 AM EST - G Mining Ventures Corp. : Provided an update on progress made at GMIN's 100% owned Tocantinzinho Gold Project currently under construction in the State of Pará, Brazil. With the spot gold price trading at $2,356/oz., the Project is 87% complete and remains on track and on budget for commercial production in H2-2024. G Mining Ventures Corp. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $2.20.









