(MENAFN- Baystreet) Trump Media Director Accused of 'Hacking' Files

Nvidia in Correction TerritoryIntel Unveils New A.I. MicrochipGodzilla and Kong Keep the Box Office Crown in Early AprilTrump Executives Enjoyed Big Payout Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Thursday, April 11, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Microsoft To Unveil New Windows A.I. Features Microsoft (MSFT) is planning to introduce new artificial intelligence (A.I.) tools for use with its Windows operating system and its cloud-computing infrastructure.The new A.I. features will be unveiled at Microsoft's annual“Build” conference this May.The Seattle-based technology giant has already reported revenue growth from A.I. models used with its Azure public cloud, and the company now wants to rollout new features for developers.According to media reports, Microsoft plans to announce a new advanced Paste feature for Windows that will allow people to run A.I. models directly on their personal computer rather than send data to the cloud.Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Surface PCs that feature a Copilot button for quick access to the company's A.I. chatbot.At the upcoming Build conference, Microsoft plans to discuss how its Windows apps will be able to access new A.I. features.As for cloud-computing, Microsoft reportedly plans to introduce new features related to A.I. safety, which will aim to lower the likelihood of chatbots posing security risks.The company will also outline enhancements planned for the Copilot chatbot.Microsoft's stock is up 50% over the last 12 months and currently trading at $423.26 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks