(MENAFN- Baystreet) CarMax Swoons on Quarterly Figures

Rail Vision Trumpets Purchase OrderVertex Leaps on Purchasing Kidney Research FirmBiotech Breakthroughs Spearhead Fight Against Rising Breast Cancer CasesSolinex Down on Orphan Drug Designation Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday's Tragedy: Rate Cuts Unlikely

For weeks leading to the jobs report, the revised strong GDP, and now the March inflation report, markets defied bears. That changed on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The U.S. BLs posted Consumer Price Index rising by 0.4% from last month. CPI is up by a decisive 3.5% Y/Y. Few economists or experts predicted such an increase, compared to February's 3.2% annual price rise.

Markets will shift their attention away from Fed Chair Powell's plans to cut interest rates sometime this year. They will watch the bond market very closely. Monitor the 10-year Treasury yield. Yields jumped to 4.536%, up from below 4% in late Dec. 2023. Markets wrongly expected the Central Bank would cut interest rates by six times.

Media will backtrack on the optimistic assumption that the Fed would cut rates three times in 2024. Every monthly CPI report will matter more than guessing what the Fed will do. Sectors sensitive to valuation will likely underperform from here. In the chip sector, look for Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC), and Microchip Technology (MCHP) pulling back.

Asset management firms Blackstone (BX), T. Rowe Price (TROW), and Blackrock (BLK) fell between 2.5% and 4.49% yesterday. However, regional banks have the highest risk. The longer rates remain higher, the more stress it adds to the balance sheet of Truist Financial(TFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), KeyCorp (KEY), and PNC Financial (PNC).









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks