(MENAFN- Baystreet) CarMax Swoons on Quarterly Figures
Rail Vision Trumpets Purchase Order
Vertex Leaps on Purchasing Kidney Research Firm
Biotech Breakthroughs Spearhead Fight Against Rising Breast Cancer Cases
Solinex Down on Orphan Drug Designation Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Thursday, April 11, 2024
Four Board Directors To Leave Paramount Global: Reports
According to multiple media reports, four board directors at Paramount Global (PARA) are planning to depart the entertainment company.
Dawn Ostroff, a former Spotify (SPOT) executive; Nicole Seligman, former president of Sony Entertainment (SONY); Frederick Terrell, an investment banker; and Rob Klieger, an attorney are each stepping down from the board in the coming weeks.
The board departures come as Paramount Global tries to sell itself.
Earlier in April, Paramount's board entered exclusive discussions with privately held Skydance Media about a potential takeover or merger.
Paramount previously received a $26 billion U.S. all-cash takeover offer from private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO), which it has since rebuffed.
It is not immediately clear why the four board members are leaving Paramount Global and the company has not commented on the situation publicly.
Paramount Global owns Paramount Pictures and the CBS television network. It also owns specialty TV channels such as MTV and Comedy Central. Its film franchises include Star Trek and Indiana Jones.
The stock of Paramount Global has declined 54% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $10.50 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN11042024000212011056ID1108084299
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.