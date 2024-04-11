(MENAFN- Baystreet) CarMax Swoons on Quarterly Figures

Rail Vision Trumpets Purchase OrderVertex Leaps on Purchasing Kidney Research FirmBiotech Breakthroughs Spearhead Fight Against Rising Breast Cancer CasesFour Board Directors To Leave Paramount Global: Reports Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 11, 2024

Solinex Down on Orphan Drug Designation

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) saw its stock prices slightly off early Thursday. The Princeton, New Jersey-based company, a late-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that the Office of Orphan Products Development of the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to the active ingredient in SuVaxTM, the subunit protein vaccine of recombinantly expressed Sudan ebolavirus (SUDV) glycoprotein, for "the prevention and post-exposure prophylaxis against SUDV infection."

The U.S. Orphan Drug Act is intended to assist and encourage companies to develop safe and effective therapies for the treatment of rare diseases and disorders, defined as one that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. In addition to providing a seven-year term of market exclusivity upon final FDA approval, orphan drug designation also positions Soligenix to be able to leverage a wide range of financial and regulatory benefits, including government grants for conducting clinical trials, waiver of expensive FDA user fees for the potential submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA), and certain tax credits.

Said Chief Scientific Officer Oreola Donini, "SuVaxTM is based on our novel vaccine platform which includes three major components: a robust protein manufacturing process that has been demonstrated on multiple protein antigens, a novel nano-emulsion adjuvant which induces broad immunity, and a formulation procedure which enables thermostabilization of the combination of adjuvant and antigen in a single vial.”

SNGX shares lost 0.035 cents to 45 cents.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks