Volume Of Money Transfers From Azerbaijan To USA Decreases

In 2023, the volume of money transfers from Azerbaijan to theUSA by individuals decreased, Azernews reports,citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to the data, last year, individuals transferred$82,023,000 to the USA, which is 59.9% less compared to 2022.
Thus, the total volume of transfers to the USA amounted to$54,801,000. In 2022, this figure was $136,824,000.
It should be noted that Turkey was the top destination for moneytransfers from Azerbaijan last year (with a share of 26.6%).
