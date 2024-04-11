Latvia To Provide EUR 112M In Military Aid To Ukraine In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvia will provide about EUR 112 million in military support to Ukraine this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on his Telegram channel after the signing of the Ukrainian-Latvian agreement on security cooperation and long-term support, Ukrinform reports.

"This year, Latvia will provide about 112 million euros in military support. Latvia will also help with recovery and reconstruction, protection of critical infrastructure, demining, unmanned technologies, and cyber security," Zelensky said.

He also thanked Latvia for its readiness to help Ukraine fight off Russian aggression for as long as it takes.

On April 11, Zelensky arrived in Lithuania to attend the Three Seas summit and hold talks with the heads of partner states.