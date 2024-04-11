(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of the Cloud in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

As the European economy continues to suffer, growth, competitiveness, and digital resilience are top of mind for enterprises in the region. Cloud and the Internet of Things remain the foundational technologies powering digital transformation in European enterprises.

Since 2010, the publisher has conducted an annual survey of IT and business decision-makers to determine the state of cloud adoption, and the perceptions and considerations driving IT investments. The goal is to understand respondents' evolving organizational priorities and the extent to which cloud-related technologies enable their business objectives.

In the 12th annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and countries in Europe share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud infrastructure, choice of a public cloud provider, data growth, and managed services. The results gathered through this survey offer a comprehensive view of their decision-making processes.

The data is derived from respondents operating in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings



Growth Environment Key Findings

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

Cloud Foundation Powers Europe's Digital Transformation



Strategic Priorities for European Businesses

Technologies Driving Digital Transformation

Evolving Landscape of Decision-makers Challenges on Cloud Journeys

Hybrid and Multicloud Environments are Critical for Business Success



Infrastructure Adoption Patterns at the Heart of Europe's Digital Transformation

On-premises and Public Cloud Adoption

Legacy Applications Continue to Migrate to the Cloud

Businesses Leverage Multiple Routes to Modernize Legacy Apps

Edge Computing Growth Set to Explode by 2025 Impressive Progress on Sustainability

Third-party Partner Engagement Set to Shift by 2025



Third-party Partnerships Will Grow through 2025

Digital Transformation Demands Driving Third-Party Engagements Benefits of Engaging a Managed Cloud Services Provider

Appendix

