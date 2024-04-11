LS Polls 2024: Nominations For Third Phase From Friday In 12 States

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Filing of nominations for the third phase of Lok Sabha 2024 will begin on Friday.

In this phase, 94 Parliamentary constituencies across 12 states will undergo polling on May 7.

A notification for the adjourned polling in the Betul Parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh is also likely to be issued on Friday. The election to the seat was to be held in the second phase but got adjourned due to the demise of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

The last day for filing nominations is April 19 and for withdrawal of candidature is April 22.

The states and UTs which are set to polls in the third phase include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The General Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1 and will conclude on June 4, with the announcement of results.