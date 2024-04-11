Risk Strategies Promotes Rob Nesselt To Commercial Lines Leader, Atlantic Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Will champion the region's commercial growth, sales culture and recruiting efforts

BOSTON, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has promoted Rob Nesselt to Commercial Lines Leader, Atlantic Region. In this role, Nesselt will be responsible for the Atlantic regional strategy for the commercial property & casualty business and driving business results through a strong sales culture, producer recruiting and onboarding, and strengthening market relationships.



Nesselt has over 20 years of experience in building effective growth platforms and teams at two of the largest insurance brokerage operations in the United States. He joined Risk Strategies in 2022 as the Atlantic Region Growth Leader for Property & Casualty where he was responsible for sales process development and implementation, recruiting top talent, and revenue growth. Prior to Risk Strategies, Nesselt served in sales and leadership roles at Marsh McLennan Agency, McGriff, and Brown & Brown.

“Rob has shown a tremendous dedication supporting and leading our commercial production team over that last year and a half, helping the Atlantic region achieve new heights in new business growth,” said Scott Popilek, Atlantic Region Leader, Risk Strategies.“I'm excited to see the impact he will have in a broader role. Rob will work side-by-side with Jenn Binder, the region's Commercial Lines Service Leader, to drive excellence in serving our current clients, attracting new clients, and building a commercial platform where our employees can flourish.”

Nesselt holds his property and casualty insurance license as well as a bachelor's degree in business administration from Brevard College. He is the incoming chairman for the Palm Beach Symphony's Swings for Strings charity tournament which raises money for instruments for low-income schools.

“We have an extremely talented and dedicated commercial lines team in the Atlantic region. I'm looking forward to continuing to lead our new business efforts while driving stewardship engagement to our largest commercial accounts,” said Nesselt.

