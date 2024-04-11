Cong Like Rusted Iron, Says Defence Minister Singh In MP Poll Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 11 (IANS) BJP veteran and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday said that the Congress has become like 'rusted iron.'

The senior star campaigner of the ruling BJP, who addressed back-back election rallies in Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, said the Congress got enough time, but it failed to take the country forward.

Addressing a public rally in Rewa, Rajnath Singh said, "Fifty years were enough to take the country on the path of inclusive growth, but the Congress failed completely. Now the Congress has become like a piece of rusted iron."

The Defence Minister added that when the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, came to power in 2014, India's economy was at 11th position globally.

"The PM Modi-led BJP government has brought India's economy at fifth position and in the next five years, India will be among the top three. But, it will happen with the support of the people of this country," Rajnath Singh added.

Speaking specifically about the growth of Madhya Pradesh, Defence Minister Singh said that it had transitioned from a 'Bimaru' state to the growth engine of the nation.

Regarding 'One Nation, One Election', he said,“I advocate it. I had talked to the PM about the matter. There should not be more than two elections in the country in five years.”

Raking up Ram in politics, Rajnath Singh refused any discrimination on the basis of religion by the BJP.

"Ram Rajya prevails when we focus on our responsibilities rather than our rights. While some accuse the BJP of religious bias, we treat Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians as equals," he added.