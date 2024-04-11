Sugandha Mishra's 'Tarot Card' Skit, Kushal, Hemangi's 'Divorce Gag' Are Laugh Riots

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) The upcoming episode of 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge' is all set to witness a 'divorce gag', along with an interesting skit by Sugandha Mishra and Gaurav Dubey around 'Tarot Card' reading.

In the Sunday episode, the show will welcome famed comedy geniuses-- Gaurav More, Srishty Rode, Balraj Syal and Sugandha Mishra.

Kushal Badrike, Hemangi Kavi and Gaurav team up for a new rib-tickling version of the 'Saiko Baiko' series and present a 'Divorce Gag', where a rollercoaster of misunderstandings and surprises will leave everyone in stitches.

A skit around Tarot Card reading will see Sugandha and Gaurav bring the house down with their spot-on impersonations and side-splitting revelations, compelling 'Madness Ki Malkin'-- Huma Qureshi to praise Sugandha, saying, "I want you to mimic me in the future."

In a fun new twist, Paritosh Tripathi will not only be a part of the regular gags he performs but will also take on the role of host and give viewers a little sneak peek of his much-loved character 'TRP Mama'.

Srishty and Siddharth Sagar will add to the hilarity, as Srishty plays an angry client who is prepared to take down her architect for ruining her house, portrayed by Siddharth.

Inder Sahani and Balraj Syal enact the 'Missing Wife' gag which leads to funny and uncanny revelations.

Talking about the same, Gaurav said: "Most of my working experience has been in the Marathi entertainment industry so performing for a Hindi reality show for the first time was a fantastic experience. Kushal and Hemangi Ji are my dear friends, and it was indeed an experience to team up with them for a fun gag."

Balraj shared: "For me, this felt like a homecoming. It felt like meeting old friends and refreshing old memories, and the show is fantastic. I was also happy to meet and perform in front of Huma Qureshi. We've worked together before, and she's always been very kind and supportive."

"I met Inder for the first time during rehearsals, and he's a lovely person and so very talented. We both rehearsed for the gag diligently and despite it being our first time working together, our tuning was perfect," he added.

The show airs on Sony.