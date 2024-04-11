Tallinna Sadam Subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad Won The Ferry Service Tender For The Period 2026-2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agricultural (hereinafter: "Ministry") declared successful the tender of OÜ TS Laevad (hereinafter: "TS Laevad"), a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, in the public procurement, which was looking for a partner for the award of a public service contract for passenger transport on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa ferry routes.

On the basis of the successful tender, a passenger transport public service contract will be awarded between the Ministry and TS Laevad for the provision of transport services for a period of seven years, between 01.10.2026 and 30.09.2033. Currently, TS Laevad provides passenger transport services on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa and Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry routes until 30.09.2026 in accordance with the passenger transport public service contract awarded with the Transport Administration on 11.12.2014. TS Laevad services Virtsu-Kuivastu route with ferries Piret and Tõll and Rohuküla-Heltermaa route with ferries Leiger and Tiiu. The company also owns replacement ferry Regula.

Valdo Kalm, chairman of the supervisory board of TS Laevad, highly appreciates the opportunity to continue offering high-quality service in one of the more stable business areas of the Port of Tallinn. "The satisfaction of TS Laevad' customers has been high throughout the years, and our goal is to ensure this in the new contract period as well. For TS Laevad and, more broadly, for the investors of the Port of Tallinn, the contract for the new period means the continuation of a stable income stream and the opportunity to achieve the same average profitability in the ferry business segment as in the case of the current contract."

