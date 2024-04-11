Borregaard ASA: Annual General Meeting Held

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11 April 2024: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)
Borregaard's Annual General Meeting today adopted all items as proposed on the agenda. The minutes and the list of attendants are available on .
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and the Public Limited Company Act § 5-11b item 4.
