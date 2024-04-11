JAF Executes 6 Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra)-- In the second day of Eid Al-Fitr, the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) targeted, on Thursday, several locations in the northern Gaza Strip with six airdrops of humanitarian goods, including clothing, food, and relief supplies.The airdrop involved two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one from the Arab Republic of Egypt, one from the United States of America, one from the Federal Republic of Germany, and one from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.The JAF stressed that they will keep sending necessary aid by airlift, using aid planes to transport supplies from Marka Airport to El-Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land-based aid convoys. This will help the people of the Gaza Strip get through their challenging circumstances.There have been 184 airdrops conducted by the JAF in collaboration with brotherly and friendly states, including 82 Jordanian airdrops since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.