Veterans, Supporters To Move American Flag 1,600 Miles From Philadelphia Through Chicago

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In tribute to the stories of America's Veterans and their unwavering spirit, the Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) Old Glory Relay is set to embark on its 10th-anniversary journey, presented by BMW of North America . The 1,600-mile event spanning from Philadelphia, PA, to Chicago, IL, is a fundraising initiative to support Team RWB, a nonprofit organization helping Veterans live healthier lives through in-person and in-app events, training, and programs.



Commencing at a Philadelphia Phillies game on April 19, 2024, and culminating in Chicago with an activation around the Cubs Armed Forces Day game on May 18, 2024, each mile covered serves as a reminder that Veterans' best days are ahead.

Over 30 days, participants will carry a single American flag, provided by Allegiance Flag Supply, flown by Army special operations over Operation Inherent Resolve missions in Iraq and Syria. A custom-designed BMW X7, the official vehicle of the Old Glory Relay, will follow the flag and those who carry by foot and by bike.

"With each day that brings us closer to the 10th Old Glory Relay, our excitement and fire only grows. This event is all about bringing people together, celebrating America's Veterans, and sharing their incredible stories with every mile the flag moves," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "The energy and dedication every participant brings to the relay never fails to inspire me. It's a great reminder of what we can achieve when we rally together for America's Veterans."

Along the way, rally stop events hosted in partnership with local BMW Centers will provide opportunities for celebration, community engagement, and reflection on the journey's significance.

“Celebrating our ongoing partnership with Team RWB fills us with immense pride. BMW is honored to stand alongside America's Veterans, not only as allies and supporters but as advocates for their well-being. Through this collaboration, we are committed to forging paths of empowerment and opportunity, ensuring our Veterans thrive beyond the finish line," said Broderick McKinney, Vice President, Central Region for BMW of North America.

Participation in the Old Glory Relay is open to all who wish to honor America's Veterans. Individuals can register to run, walk, or cycle with the flag for a segment of the journey or join virtually from any location. Participants can purchase a limited edition t-shirt and an exclusive water bottle provided by our partners at Routine .

The Old Glory Relay is also sponsored by AllState, one of the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurers. Pluto, a creative content agency , is set to capture monumental moments and impactful stories along the way, as part of a generous donation in support of the relay.

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is the leading organization for Veterans and service members seeking improved physical or mental health through a supportive community. Team RWB uniquely combines in-person and in-app experiences, offering over 19,000 annual opportunities to build a healthy lifestyle that make a real difference on Veterans' well-being. For more information about Team RWB and to join their mission, visit teamrwb.

