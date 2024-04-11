N2OFF Set To Deploy Inset Strategy For Monetizing Its Proprietary Technology For The Reduction Of N2O Greenhouse Gas Emissions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Neve Yarak, Israel, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) and its subsidiary NTWO OFF LTD (together“N2OFF” or the“Company”), a pioneer agri-food tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, announced it intends to pursue and implement an inset strategy aimed at capturing market opportunities with established companies which seek to reduce N2O greenhouse gas emissions.

The inset strategy involves collaborating with established companies with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The Company intends to offer its future product particularly to companies that are focusing on reducing greenhouse emissions in agriculture. According to Dr. Dror Minz from the ARO Vulcani Institute to the best of his knowledge, there are no other known dedicated technologies for the reduction of N2O greenhouse emission for agriculture.

N2OFF is working on developing natural, environmentally friendly and safe plant root bacterial strains which are non-GMO to be planted in the soil in hopes of reducing N2O emissions. N2OFF's pilot program has demonstrated a 40% reduction in N2O emissions using this method. Given the success of its pilot, N2OFF seeks to become a key ESG partner within the agricultural value chain, supporting businesses across the agricultural sector in achieving their sustainability goals.

“While N2OFF's technology is still in development, the Company is hopeful about its potential, said David Palach, Chief Executive Officer of N2OFF, Inc.“We are excited to initiate an inset strategy, enabling us to approach the market and contribute to emission reduction efforts in agriculture. By partnering with companies committed to sustainability, we believe we have the potential to play a role in reducing N2O emissions.”

We believe that companies with established relationships with farmers stand to benefit from N2OFF's technology, which can reduce N2O greenhouse gas emissions associated with agricultural activities.

About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF also has a minority ownership in Plantify Foods, Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSXV that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: .

