Versaterm Acquires Integrated Computer Systems (ICS) To Expand CAD And RMS Offerings To All Agencies

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, announced today its acquisition of Texas-based Integrated Computer Systems (ICS), whose mission-critical solutions include the complete AthenaTM Public Safety Suite - Athena CAD, Athena ICC, Athena RMS, and Athena MDC. This acquisition aligns with Versaterm's focus on developing a versatile public safety ecosystem by providing technology for agencies of all sizes.



"Today marks a key moment in our journey towards creating a comprehensive public safety ecosystem. By welcoming ICS into Versaterm, we now offer CAD and RMS solutions that meet the operational needs of any agency," said Warren Loomis, President & CEO of Versaterm. "The shared value of delivering a customer-centric experience isn't just part of our business-it is our business, which is why ICS aligns perfectly with our mission of solving challenges for our customers."

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, ICS has been dedicated to delivering public safety software to Texas agencies since 1999. The ICS team has more than two decades of industry experience. ICS' AthenaTM Public Safety Suite complements Versaterm's enterprise-level CAD and RMS systems. With this addition, Versaterm demonstrates its commitment to providing solutions that enhance customer and user workflows, driving greater operational efficiency and service excellence.

"This is an exciting time for ICS as we join other respected public safety brands that have become part of the Versaterm solutions portfolio," said Kyle Indermuehle, CEO of ICS. "Agencies choose ICS not only for our technology, but also for our commitment to them and our engagement as a partner. Now, we can offer even more value to that partnership through the Versaterm ecosystem.”

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm , LinkedIn , or X, formerly Twitter .

About Integrated Computer Systems

Integrated Computer Systems (ICS) makes the mission-critical tools that many of the nation's top-performing public safety agencies use to run their operations. The company's Athena software suite, which includes computer-aided dispatch, mobile data client, and comprehensive records management system, is used by 9-1-1 dispatchers, police, firefighters, and EMS personnel to keep their communities safe from first call to case closure. For more information, visit athenaics .

