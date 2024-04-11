Fluence And ENGIE’S Latest Storage Project Will Expand Critical Energy Hub In The Netherlands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy B.V. (“Fluence”), a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC), has been selected by ENGIE to deliver a 35 MW / 100 MWh battery-based energy storage project at the Maxima power plant in Lelystad, the Netherlands.



The advanced battery energy storage project is located at a site with different types of power generation. It is expected to come into operation in 2025. The project is anticipated to provide critical flexibility to the Dutch electricity system and, through this, increase energy security.

Fluence will supply the energy storage technology, software solutions, and services for the project. For Fluence Energy, Inc.'s global operations, this will be another project with ENGIE, following the successful commissioning of the 150 MW / 150 MWh Hazelwood project, Australia's largest-privately funded utility-scale battery, in mid-2023.

The Dutch government is committed to reducing CO2 emissions by 49% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, and achieving a 95% reduction by 2050, as outlined in the 2019 Climate Act . To accomplish these goals and ensure the stability of the Dutch electricity grid, its transmission system operator outlined that at least 9 GW of battery energy storage capacity by 2030 and 40-70 GW by 2050 will have to be brought online in the Netherlands.



The Maxima power plant site is well situated for large-scale battery-based energy storage system. The site itself already has an energy hub with a 900 MW gas-fired power plant and a 32 MW solar farm. Once the energy storage system is operational, excess energy will be stored locally and released during peak demand. With this approach, ENGIE expects to combine the generation and storage of renewable energy with the electricity production of the Maxima power plant. This will help increase security of supply and provide more flexibility in the energy system.

“We are proud to partner again with ENGIE to deploy this critical project in the Netherlands. Positioning battery storage alongside different types of generation technologies strengthens their interplay to maintain grid stability as the energy transition accelerates. Fluence was an early pioneer in the Netherlands in the deployment of advanced battery-based energy storage. With our continued investment locally, we look forward to working with customers and stakeholders in the Netherlands to advance the role of energy storage,” said Paul McCusker, SVP & President EMEA at Fluence.

"We are very pleased to announce that Fluence will supply storage technology for this battery park project. The energy mix of the future leads to a complex energy landscape. Numerous different factors need to simultaneously balance the demand and supply of electricity, while the infrastructure must support transportation for decentralised electricity generation and consumption. The current energy system is still not adequately equipped for this. This results in unwanted consequences, such as stops on new grid connections for businesses and new residential areas, as well as the curtailment of wind and solar parks. Battery energy storage systems are essential to avoid these consequences in the future,'' said Harry Talen, Plant Manager ENGIE Maxima.

Fluence Energy B.V. is a Dutch subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC), a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage. With a presence in 47 markets globally, Fluence Energy, Inc. provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and AI-enabled optimization software for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

