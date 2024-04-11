Livecare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE) Marks Monumental Revenue Milestone Setting Eyes On Profitability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venice, FL, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE), a pioneering force in the telehealth sector, proudly announces a significant financial milestone, having surpassed projections and achieving a recurring monthly revenue of $500,413. This achievement underscores the company's robust growth trajectory and operational excellence. Moreover, LiveCare Inc. is on the verge of reaching profitability expected by the end of April, setting a new benchmark in its financial performance.

As a leading 24/7 telehealth provider dedicated to individuals with diabetes and high blood pressure, LiveCare Inc. has made substantial progress in revolutionizing patient care. Through cutting-edge technology and personalized care plans, the company has effectively bridged the gap between patients and quality healthcare services, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all its patients.

"Our journey to this point has been fueled by relentless innovation, a deep understanding of our patients' needs, and the dedication of our exceptional team," said Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare Inc. "Reaching this revenue milestone is not just a reflection of our financial health but a testament to the trust our patients place in us. It propels us closer to our goal of becoming a fully reporting NASDAQ entity, enhancing our commitment to transparency and corporate governance."

LiveCare Inc.'s success is attributed to its talented and visionary team, whose expertise and commitment have been instrumental in the company's growth. The team's collective efforts have not only enabled the achievement of significant financial milestones but have also solidified LiveCare Inc.'s position as a top provider in the telehealth industry with a patient-centric focus.

As LiveCare Inc. moves forward, it remains dedicated to its mission of expanding access to quality healthcare for individuals with chronic conditions. The company's strategic initiatives and continuous improvement of its service offerings are geared towards achieving sustainable growth, profitability, and the realization of its NASDAQ aspirations.

"This is a pivotal moment for LiveCare Inc. as we stand on the precipice of profitability and look towards a future on the NASDAQ. Our progress is a clear indicator of our potential and the impactful role we play in our patients' lives. As we continue to innovate and expand, we remain committed to delivering exceptional care and value to our patients and shareholders alike," concluded Max Rockwell.

About LiveCare Inc.

LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE) is at the forefront of the telehealth industry, specializing in providing 24/7 care to individuals with diabetes and high blood pressure. Leveraging advanced technology and a patient-centered approach, LiveCare Inc. offers a range of services designed to improve the quality of life for its users while making healthcare more accessible and affordable. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, LiveCare Inc. is dedicated to becoming a leader in the healthcare sector.



Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate", "Projection", or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of LiveCare Inc. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although LiveCare Inc believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by LiveCare Inc or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. LiveCare Inc does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

LIVECARE Phone: (800) 345-0491

LiveCare Website: