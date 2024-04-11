Altair International Corp Provides Shareholder Update On Merger With Premiere Air Charter, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pittsburgh, PA, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp (OTCQB: ATAO) has provided the following shareholder update.

Altair International Corp., Premier Aviation Merger Sub, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair International Corp Premier Air Charter, Inc. are currently finalizing closing items as detailed in the Plan of Merger Agreement. The closing items, per the terms of the agreement, are being completed and both parties look forward to finalizing the transaction and filing the DEF14C allowing the corporate actions to become effective shortly after.

Premier Air Charter, Inc. CEO Sandra DiCicco states,“I am very excited about the prospect for the Premier Air Charter, Inc. merger with Altair international Corp. This merger will allow Premier to expedite ourbusiness model and our growth. With the ability to access the benefits of the public markets we look forward to achieving our goals while benefiting our shareholders that have supported us. Mrs. DiCicco continued,“Our plans of increasing the amount of aircraft and licensing new destinations through acquisitions and organic growth will be a quicker reality once this merger with ATAO is finalized.”

About Altair: Altair International Corp (OTCQB: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy, Minerals, and Technology sectors.

About Premier: Premier Air Charter's (“Premier”) dedication to excellence extends beyond its aircraft, encompassing personalized service, attention to detail, and uncompromising safety standards. Premier is one of the few operators of its size that owns or leases most of the aircraft that are on the certificate, allowing us to concentrate on sales while not having to service the needs of the aircraft owners also has in-house maintenance, which is critical to its ability to continue to grow the business and will play a key role as we expand our already-sizable fleet of owned and leased aircraft to serve our growing business and clientele. This in-house maintenance component sets Premier apart from our competitors in our ability to place maintenance teams directly on an aircraft when work is needed, and not suffer the delays and expanse of relying on third parties more information about Premier Air Charter and its private air charter services, visit

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

