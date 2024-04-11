Nightfall AI Earns Data Breakthrough Award For Data Security Solution Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-native platform recognized for its innovative approach to protecting data in modern enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightfall AI today announced its AI-powered data leak prevention (DLP) platform was selected as the“Data Security Solution of the Year” in the 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards. Now in its fifth year, the program evaluates and recognizes data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world who are breaking through the market to transform the data technology ecosystem.



A standout among more than 2,500 submissions from around the globe, Nightfall is the first DLP solution to leverage generative AI (GenAI) to prevent data leaks without disrupting workflows in the fast-moving modern enterprise. Its advanced detection and remediation capabilities empower enterprise security teams to scale protection for data both at rest and in use across SaaS, GenAI, email and endpoints.

Nightfall has disrupted legacy DLP, which relies on regular expressions and rule-based approaches that overwhelm security teams with false positive alerts. The company's AI-native approach provides double the precision and four times fewer false positives, saving security teams countless hours of triage and investigation time while delivering impactful improvements to overall security posture.

“Traditional DLP solutions simply cannot protect dynamic, modern enterprise environments, which grow more complex every day,” said Isaac Madan, cofounder and CEO of Nightfall.“With Nightfall's unified platform, companies can navigate the digital world with confidence, knowing their security teams have the most advanced, scalable solutions to protect sensitive data.”

Nightfall recently announced new capabilities that expand the company's DLP platform to address many critical enterprise challenges, including SaaS security posture management, data encryption, data exfiltration prevention and sensitive data protection. These new solutions empower enterprises to secure their data across every data plane in real time.

About Nightfall AI

Nightfall is the first DLP platform to leverage generative AI (GenAI) to detect and protect sensitive data across the modern enterprise, from SaaS apps, email and GenAI tools to endpoints and beyond. Its powerful detectors pinpoint and remediate PII, PCI, PHI, secrets and credentials with 2x greater precision and 4x fewer false positives than competitors so security teams can respond to high-priority alerts in near-real time and maintain continuous compliance with leading standards like HIPAA, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS and more. Nightfall is trusted by global brands and innovators alike, including Aaron's, Acquia, Capital Rx, Bluecore, Snyk and hundreds of others. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Venrock, WestBridge Capital and Webb Investment Network, as well as a cadre of CEOs, professional athletes and influencers. Learn more about Nightfall at .

