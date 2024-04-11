Tierpoint Becomes New Vmware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Tier Partner In The Broadcom Advantage Partner Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TierPoint to Help Customers Modernize Infrastructure, Accelerate Innovation, and Improve Business Resiliency with Managed VMware Cloud Foundation Services

ST. LOUIS, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced the company is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for the North American market to help mutual enterprise customers innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure. TierPoint delivers new managed VMware Cloud Foundation private cloud services, including sovereign cloud services that support data residency and other jurisdictional controls.



TierPoint will add the new VMware Cloud Foundation to this portfolio of services, helping organizations modernize infrastructure with the best possible TCO, deliver a frictionless self-service experience for developers with consolidated VM and container-based workload support on a single platform, and provide enterprise-grade resiliency and security. TierPoint intends to support the new license portability feature of VCF, which builds on TierPoint's legacy of providing a flexible hybrid cloud experience for customers.

“As a Pinnacle partner, TierPoint's expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers on their cloud journey,” said Ahmar Mohammad, Vice President, Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom.“The VCSP Pinnacle tier is designed to build stronger relationships with our most valued VCSP partners to help customers implement a highly efficient cloud operating model that combines public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance.”

“With our comprehensive portfolio of services and industry-leading reputation for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, TierPoint is well positioned to help customers manage, upgrade, and safeguard their VMware workloads in the cloud,” said Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development.“As a Pinnacle Partner, we can uniquely help these customers navigate an ever-changing landscape of options and achieve their business objectives."

Pinnacle is the highest program level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner program. Pinnacle partners are Broadcom's most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage. Holding Pinnacle status signifies a partner's deep technological know-how and proficiency in addressing the most intricate customer issues. Broadcom works in close partnership with Pinnacle partners, including co-selling to mutual customers, to provide the foundational technology that drives the digital landscape.

TierPoint (tierpoint) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

