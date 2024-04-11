Peanut Allergy Drug Landscape Analysis Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights Of 12+ Companies And 15+ Pipeline Drugs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peanut Allergy - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This "Peanut Allergy - Pipeline Insight, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 12+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Peanut Allergy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Peanut Allergy pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Peanut Allergy treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Peanut Allergy commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Peanut Allergy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Peanut Allergy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Peanut Allergy.

Peanut Allergy Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Peanut Allergy report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Peanut Allergy Emerging Drugs

Remibrutinib: NovartisRemibrutinib (LOU064), an oral, novel, covalent BTK inhibitor, has shown high selectivity and potency for BTK, which is implicated in CSU. It is an oral BTK inhibitor that blocks the BTK cascade and prevents the release of histamine that causes itchy hives (wheals) and swelling. The high selectivity and tolerability of remibrutinib are likely attributable to its ability to bind to an inactive conformation of BTK. Currently, the drug is being investigated in Phase II Stage of clinical investigation for Peanut Allergy.

VLP Peanut: Allergy TherapeuticsPolyvac peanut vaccine is under development for the prevention of peanut allergy. The vaccine candidate is administered by subcutaneous and intravenous route. It consists of a recombinant peanut allergen coupled with a virus-like particle (VLP) adjuvant. It is developed based on virus-like particles (VLP) technology. VLP Peanut consists of two proteins: a capsid subunit derived from Cucumber mosaic virus engineered with a universal T-cell epitope (CuMVTT) and a CuMVTT subunit fused with peanut allergen Ara h 2 (CuMVTT -Ara h 2), forming mosaic

VLPs. Currently, the drug is being investigated in Phase I Stage of clinical investigation for Peanut Allergy.

INT301: Intrommune TherapeuticsINT301 is the initial product in development by Intrommune specifically designed to help those who suffer from peanut allergy. The product is intended to significantly raise a patient's immune threshold through daily use of OMIT toothpaste beyond what has triggered a potentially dangerous allergic reaction via accidental exposure. This additional protection helps relieve the persistent anxiety of peanut allergic individuals toward accidental exposure. Currently, the drug is being investigated in Phase I Stage of clinical investigation for Peanut Allergy.

Peanut Allergy: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Peanut Allergy drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Peanut Allergy

There are approx. 12+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Peanut Allergy. The companies which have their Peanut Allergy drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Novartis.

Key Players



Allergy Therapeutics

DBV Technologies

Novartis

Aravax

ALK-Abello

Intrommune Therapeutics LAPIX Therapeutics

Key Products



VLP Peanut

Viaskin Peanut

Remibrutinib

PVX 108

Peanut allergy immunotherapy Food Allergy: Research Program- INT301

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.

Molecule Type



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Peanut Allergy Report Insights



Peanut Allergy Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Peanut Allergy Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900