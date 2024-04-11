Payal Kapadia's Debut Feature Film In Elite Company At Cannes Competion Section

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's first feature film 'All We Imagine As Light' has been selected for the sompetition section of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will open in May this year.

The Cannes 2024 official section was unveiled on Thursday. The competition will be held from May 14 to May 25.

In 2021, Kapadia had won the Golden Eye for Best Documentary for 'The Night of Knowing Nothing'.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whose movie 'Kennedy' had its world premiere at Cannes last year, took to Instagram Stories and shared the announcement regarding 'All We Imagine As Light'. He wrote: "Indian film in Competition at @festivaldecannes Congratulations Payal Kapadia".

Some of the other films on the competition list are: 'The Apprentice' by Ali Abbasi, 'Motel Destino' by Karim Ainouz, 'Bird' by Andrea Arnold, 'Emilia Perez' by Jacques Audiard, 'Anora' by Sean Baker and 'The Shrouds' by David Cronenberg.

Kapadia is a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

In the past, she has directed movies such as 'Watermelon, Fish and Half Ghost', 'The Last Mango Before the Monsoon' and 'Afternoon Clouds'.