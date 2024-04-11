Zelensky, Nauseda Discuss Cooperation At EU, NATO Level

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda have discussed specific steps to strengthen political cooperation at the level of the European Union and NATO.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Vilnius, a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda before our participation in the Three Seas summit. The main topic is our common strength," Zelensky said.

He also informed Nauseda about the consequences of overnight Russian strikes and Ukraine's urgent need for air defenses. The situation on the battlefield and weapons priorities were also discussed.

"I am grateful for the readiness to help and increase the possibilities of supply and production of weapons and ammunition for the protection of our common security," Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

According to Zelensky's press service , the Ukrainian leader told his colleague in detail what exactly Ukraine needs to protect cities and help the military. He stressed that air defenses are the number one issue.

Both leaders discussed the possibility of increasing the production of necessary weapons in Ukraine and Lithuania.

Nauseda also called on international partners to combine efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.

The parties exchanged views on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine