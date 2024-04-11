Openai Chief Working To Create Coalition For AI Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has been working to builda global coalition among government and industry leaders to supportboosting the supply of chips, energy and data center capacityneeded to develop artificial intelligence technology, according tomultiple people familiar with the discussions, Azernews reports,citing Bloomberg.

Altman met with investors and government officials in the UnitedArab Emirates this week to discuss how the private sector can workwith countries to support costly, large-scale infrastructure forAI, said the people, who requested anonymity to share privatediscussions. Altman has also spoken with officials in a number ofWestern countries and is holding meetings in Washington later thisweek, one of the people said. It's not yet clear what form thiseffort will take.



The meetings, which have not previously been reported, markAltman's latest attempt to address concerns that the supply ofchips and other key infrastructure won't be able to keep pace withthe rapid deployment of AI. Altman has been working to raisebillions of dollars from global investors for a chip venture,aiming to use the funds to set up a network of factories tomanufacture semiconductors, Bloomberg has reported.



Altman's engagement with officials around the world represents amore sprawling outreach than was previously known. The CEO'scurrent discussions also go beyond chip production to include otherresources such as energy and data center capacity, several peoplefamiliar with the discussions said. It's not yet clear what formthis effort will take.



“As previously reported, OpenAI is having ongoing conversationsabout increasing global infrastructure and supply chains for chips,energy and data centers," a spokesperson for OpenAI said in astatement. "We look forward to sharing more details at a laterdate."