Lufthansa Suspends Flights To And From Tehran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 11 (KUNA) -- Germany's Lufthansa extended on Thursday the suspension of flights to Tehran due to security concerns related to a possible Iranian response to an attack by Israel earlier this month against the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Lufthansa said in a statement that it had decided to extend the decision to suspend flights to and from the Iranian capital for another two days, until April 13.

Lufthansa and its subsidiary, Austrian Airlines, are the only Western airlines to fly to the Iranian capital.

This comes as the region awaits an Iranian response to Israel's raid against the Iranian consulate in Damascus that killed senior Iranian officials. (end)

