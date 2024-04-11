Inflation Concerns Weigh On Futures

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Dumps 500+ on Inflation Concerns
Stock futures fell Thursday morning as Wall Street looked ahead to a second key inflation report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index slumped 147 points, or 0.4%, to 38,610.
Futures for the S&P 500 fell 22.25 points, or 0.4%, to 5,185.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite doffed 54 points, or 0.3%, to 18,142.75.
The March reading of the producer price index is slated for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect wholesale prices to have grown by 0.3% in March, and 0.2% when excluding food and energy.
The early stages of earnings season continue Thursday, with CarMax shares falling more than 7% after disappointing on both top and bottom lines. The unofficial start to the period commences with big bank earnings from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup on Friday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.4% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell back 0.3%.
Oil prices gave back 34 cents to $85.87 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $4.70 to $2,353.10 U.S. an ounce.
