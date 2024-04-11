Cell Expansion Market Is Expected To Reach $26.7 Billion | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell Expansion market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $14.3 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $26.7 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. Factors like increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for advanced therapies, and rising research activities in the field of cell biology are driving the growth of cell expansion market. Download an Illustrative overview: Cell Expansion Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $14.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $26.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Cell Type, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Driver Increasing rate of chronic diseases

Technological advancements, particularly in the utilization of automated systems and 3D bioprinting technology for cell expansion, are reshaping the cell expansion landscape. Advancements in automation technologies have enabled more precise control over bioreactor operations and reduced the need for manual intervention. Integrated monitoring systems continuously track key parameters such as cell density, viability, metabolite concentrations, and environmental conditions, allowing real-time adjustments to optimize cell growth and productivity. Meanwhile, 3D bioprinting technology allows precise spatial control over cell deposition, enabling the creation of complex tissue-like structures. By combining cell expansion with 3D bioprinting, researchers can fabricate tissue constructs for applications in tissue engineering, drug screening, and regenerative medicine. These breakthroughs are poised to revolutionize biotechnology industries, driving innovation in drug discovery and personalized medicine, ultimately transforming the business landscape.

Based on product, the cell expansion market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables accounted for the largest share of the global cell expansion market in 2023. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for high quality consumables such as media, sera, and reagents. Additionally, increasing research activities in the field of cell biology is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

Based on cell type, the global cell expansion market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and other cell types. In 2023, human cells segment accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market and is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of human cells for cell-based research.

Based on application, the cell expansion market has been segmented into biopharmaceutical production, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, drug screening & development, and other applications. In 2023, biopharmaceutical production accounted for the largest share of cell expansion market. The highest share of the segment is attributed to various factors such as increasing incidences of chronic diseases and rising need of novel therapeutics.

Based on end user, the cell expansion market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. In 2023, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for cell and gene therapies. Additionally, the growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the segment growth.

The key regional markets for the global cell expansion market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for cell and gene therapy and rising focus on advancement of healthcare infrastructure. However, most of the growth in the market is expected from emerging countries across Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Factors such as the increasing research practices in the field of biotechnology and life sciences are driving growth in these markets. Moreover, growing focus on advancement of biopharmaceutical industry is boosting the growth of cell expansion market in Asia Pacific region.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Bio-Techne (US)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

PromoCell GmBH (Germany)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

BD (US)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Japan)

REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)

PBS Biotech, Inc. (US)

ACROBiosystems (US)

Solida Biotech GmBH (Germany)

Beijing CytoNiche Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Neuromics (US)

Bionet (Spain)

Cellexus (UK) and Among Others

This report categorizes the cell expansion market into the following segments:

Cell expansion market, by Product



Consumables



Media





Serum-free Media





Classical Media & Salts





Stem Cell Culture Media





Chemically Defined Media





Specialty Media



Other Media



Reagents



Sera



Vessels





Roller/roux bottles





Cell factory systems/cell stacks





Flasks





Multiwell plates





Cell Expasnion Bags



Petri dishes

Other Consumables

Equipment



Bioreactors





Bioreactors, by Usage







Conventional Bioreactors





Single Use Bioreactor





Bioreactors, by Type







Microcarrier bioreactor







Suspension based independent bioreactors







Hollow fiber bioreactor



Other Bioreactors



Automated cell expansion systems Other Cell Expansion Equipment

Cell Expansion market, by Cell Type



Human Cells



Stem Cells





Adult Stem Cells





Embryonic Stem Cells



Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Differenciated Cells

Animal Cells



Chinese Hamster Ovary Cells (CHO)



Mouse Embryonic Stem Cells (mESCs)

Others Animal Cells Other Cell Types

Cell Expansion market, by Application



Biopharmaceutical Production



Monoclonal Antibody Production



Vaccine Production

Other Therapeutic Protein Production

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine



Cell And Gene Therapy

Other Tissue Engineering And Regenerative Medicine Applications

Drug Screening & Development Other Applications

Cell expansion market, by End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories Other End Users

Cell expansion market, by Region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East



GCC Countries





Saudi Arabia (KSA)





United Arab Emirates (UAE)



Rest of GCC Countries (RoGCC)

Rest of Middle East (RoME) Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:



Cell Expansion Product Manufacturers, Vendors, and Distributors

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Private Research Firms

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the global cell expansion market based on the product, cell type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall cell expansion market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in the cell expansion market.

