GBT Technologies Adapts Pioneering Apollo Technology For Next-Generation Counter-Drone System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (the“Company”) has recently announced the use in a testing scenario of its innovative Apollo computer vision technology for a Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) application. VisionWave Technologies, Inc., which acquired Apollo and which is partially owned by the Company is working to adapt the Apollo computer vision technology system which combines advanced radio frequency (RF) technology and artificial intelligence (AI) with the goal of enhancing drone defense capabilities.



The CUAS system is designed to offer a robust defense package. It utilizes advanced RF technology and sophisticated neural networks to create accurate 3D images and video feeds. This enables operators to detect, identify and track potential drone threats in real-time. The system's AI core rapidly analyzes data, detects hostile UAVs, and makes informed decisions to neutralize them, ensuring maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

The CUAS system is not being offered as just a product, but rather a complete defense solution with the goal of assimilating into the modern security landscape. The goal of CUAS which is still under development and is currently being tested is to enhance national security by protecting critical infrastructure and assets from unauthorized drones, which can also be used by private property holders. The Company is committed to developing intelligent solutions that address the evolving needs of national security and private sector defense. This adaptation of Apollo technology represents a pioneering approach to CUAS.

There is no guarantee that VisionWave Technologies, Inc. will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, VisionWave Technologies, Inc. will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, VisionWave Technologies, Inc. would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that VisionWave Technologies, Inc. will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission is to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

...