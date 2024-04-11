Keystone Purchasing Network Exclusively Chooses Blink Charging For EV Charging Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The contract, effective March 1, 2024, was secured by Keystone Purchasing Network through the Association of Education Purchasing Agencies.



Bowie, Md., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the Company has been selected by Keystone Purchasing Network (KPN) as its exclusive provider of EV charging services.

The cooperative purchasing program, known as KPN, was established to harness public sector demand for essential products. By actively soliciting sealed competitive bids, it aims to save valuable time and resources for school districts and other public agencies. This program operates under the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), a Pennsylvania educational service agency.

“At Blink, we're committed to serving the education sector,” said Jim Nemec, Chief Revenue Officer at Blink Charging.“We're particularly proud of our work with schools around the country – working alongside them to educate, understand, and road map out their specific EV goals while leveraging their access to us via this contract. It's gratifying to work closely with our nation's education system to provide charging solutions and, in many cases, an introduction to the EV driving experience for the next generation of Americans.”

The contract took effect on March 1, 2024, and includes options to extend it for an additional three years. To date, Blink has installed approximately 2,000 charging stations in the education sector. Being chosen as the exclusive EV charging contract with KPN opens up the exciting potential for that number to grow exponentially.

“KPN is excited to be working with Blink and adding EV charging to our contract portfolio,” stated Mark Carollo, Associate Director of Cooperative Purchasing at KPN.“As the demand for EVs continues to rise, so does the need for accessible and reliable EV charging services. This is where cooperative purchasing steps in, offering a seamless solution to support our schools and other public entities.”

KPN is a founding member of the Association of Education Purchasing Agencies (AEPA), formed in 2000 as a multi-state nonprofit organization uniting educational agencies nationwide. Serving the interests of schools and agencies, AEPA facilitates equal purchasing opportunities by addressing current and future purchasing needs. This impactful organization caters to the requirements of 25 million students across the nation.

Through the AEPA contract, Blink has been chosen as an EV charging provider by various educational agencies. This includes Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, Cooperative Purchasing Connection, EduationPlus, Council of Educational Purchasing Consortia, InterMountain Education Service District (IMESD), and Wilson Education Center.

