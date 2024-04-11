Asset Entities, Inc. Appoints Derya Kurt As Senior Advisor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and Designer, Developer, Manager of Discord Server communities through its 360 suite of services and its Ternary payment platform, today announced that it has appointed Derya Kurt as Senior Advisor.



Mr. Kurt is an enterprise software sales leader with deep experience in the retail industry and has a proven track record of building and scaling high-growth businesses. For the past eight years, he has been a key Salesforce Enterprise team member, partnering with some of the world's largest retail brands. For over 16 years, he has thrived in the dynamic world of enterprise sales with a career trajectory marked by building and leading successful teams within fast-growing companies that industry giants have acquired.

“We are excited to bring Mr. Kurt to our company as a Senior Advisor to leverage his tremendous expertise in enterprise software sales and the retail industry to help build and scale our business. This addition gives us the human capital necessary to develop a solid infrastructure to market and sell our Discord, Ternary payment platform, and other social media platforms to a broad customer base, develop and cultivate strategic relations in the industry, and expand awareness of the company's technology by successfully highlighting the competitive advantages that our company offers compared to other similar enterprise software offerings in the market,” commented Arshia Sarkhani, Asset Entities' Chief Executive Officer.

Additionally, Mr. Kurt held a pivotal role at Ping Identity, where he spearheaded the development of the EMEA region. His leadership was instrumental in establishing a strong presence before the company's acquisition by Vista Equity Partners in 2016. Further, he leveraged this experience by replicating success at Cloudlock and building a robust Enterprise business that ultimately led to its acquisition by Cisco. Mr. Kurt graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, with a degree in Computer Science.

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's 360 suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial 360 customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors including those that are described in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contacts:

Arshia Sarkhani, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Gaubert, Executive Chairman

Asset Entities Inc.

Tel +1 (214) 459-3117

Email Contact

Investor Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at