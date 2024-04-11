Poll: More Than Half Of Black Birthers In Minnesota Feel Racial Bias And Lack Of Access Leads To Greater Health Risks And Maternal Mortality

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly half of those surveyed indicated that access to childcare and healthy foods had a positive impact on the maternal health of Black birthers

MINNEAPOLIS, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Minnesota ranks as one of the healthiest states, it is also home to some of the worst racial health inequities. More than half of Black Minnesota birthers feel that discrimination based on their race/ethnicity negatively impacts their health, according to a recent survey commissioned by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota . Respondents who have experienced pregnancy suggest the lack of safe, affordable housing conditions, limited access to quality healthcare services and healthy food options, and inadequate health insurance coverage negatively impact their health.



In recent years, 9.6% of Minnesota babies were born preterm and 7.2% were low birthweight . From 2020-2022, preterm birth rates were highest for Black infants and Black infants were about twice as likely as white infants (6.1%) to be born low birthweight, according to recent data. The majority of survey respondents felt that healthcare systems, professionals and insurance providers are responsible for addressing these disparities. One approach used by healthcare systems to address these inequities is building out clinical representation to reflect the communities they serve, and focusing on cultural bias trainings. An equally important component is prioritizing community- and patient-focused solutions, as they connect culturally relevant resources with those who need them most.

"These findings reinforce that immediate action is necessary to help improve conditions that impact the health of Black birthers and their babies,” said Natalie Johnson Lee, Special Projects Director at NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center.“It's time for healthcare systems, professionals, and insurers to step up and work collaboratively to address these deeply rooted inequities. A systemic issue requires a systemic solution. We're grateful for partners like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota who have taken steps to dismantle structural racism – especially in the healthcare setting.”

Respondents identify discrimination as a key impediment to health equity, with 59% indicating it adversely affects birther health. The survey exposes a challenging environment for Black birthers, who place significant trust in healthcare systems, yet have low confidence that their healthcare needs (particularly postpartum) are met. Compared with those who are currently pregnant, respondents who have been pregnant in the past are more likely to advocate for a wider range of supportive measures including strong social networks, reliable childcare services, and better access to nutritious food to improve outcomes for Black birthers.

The poll indicates a demand for collective efforts to address these issues that are crucial to the well-being of Minnesota's Black birther community.

