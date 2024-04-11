Abacus Life To Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Monday, May 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today announced it will release its First Quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 13, 2024.



Abacus will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00 am Eastern Time on May 13, 2024. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus' investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" abacuslif . The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9716 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6779 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" abacuslif for one year following the call.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in longevity and actuarial technology. The company is democratizing the life insurance space through three groundbreaking new channels: ABL Tech, ABL Wealth, and ABL Longevity Growth & Income Funds. Since 2004, Abacus has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $5BN in face value of policies purchased, we have helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance. Abacus Life is the only public life settlement company, trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol ABL.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by a 100+ person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

