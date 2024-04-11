Nationally Recognized Health Services Researcher And Entrepreneur Dr. Dena Bravata Joins Vivante Health’S Clinical Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Bravata will support clinical research and the continued growth of GIThrive

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivante Health , the employee benefit for GI care, announced today the addition of Dr. Dena Bravata to its Clinical Advisory Board. She joins a growing team of internationally recognized experts and physician leaders committed to advancing GI care.



Dr. Bravata is a healthcare entrepreneur, executive, and nationally recognized health services researcher. She is a co-founder of Lyra Health and a founding member of the Aspen Institute Healthcare Strategy Group. Previously, she was the founding Chief Medical Officer and Head of Products at Castlight Health. Dr. Bravata was a practicing internist for 16 years and an attending physician at Stanford University and the Palo Alto VA. In 2021, she received a national service award from the White House and CDC for her work on the pandemic response and Vaccines.

“Vivante Health's dedication to clinical rigor and use of technology-enabled services in the thoughtful care of patients with digestive health issues excites me,” said Dr. Bravata.“I look forward to joining the Board and helping make digestive care more accessible to this vulnerable population”

Vivante Health's Clinical Advisory Board includes distinguished GI physicians and researchers from the top research centers and hospital systems in the U.S. The Advisory Board works closely with the company's gastroenterologists, population health experts, dieticians, health coaches, and technologists to ensure its comprehensive virtual care team provides users with evidence-based care plans, education, symptom tracking, and clinical care.

“Four out of every ten Americans suffer from painful gastrointestinal issues that disrupt their daily lives and work,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health.“Dr. Bravata's extensive background in clinical research, internal medicine, and developing engaging digital health interventions will be an invaluable addition to our Board, helping us improve GIThrive and our members' lives.”

Vivante Health also recently added Dr. Hamed Khalili to its Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Khalili is a gastroenterologist and Director of Clinical Research at Massachusetts General Hospital, Crohn's and Colitis Center, and an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School. He has published over 150 peer-reviewed original papers. He has received funding from the National Institute of Health, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, the American Gastroenterological Association, and the American College of Gastroenterology.

