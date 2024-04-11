Arq Applauds EPA's First-Ever Definitive PFAS Regulations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On April 10, 2024, the EPA issued its first-ever national, legally enforceable PFAS regulations, confirming stricter rules reducing permissible PFAS levels by more than 90%



Changes are focused on reducing PFAS contamination in U.S. drinking water, protecting public health and improving environmental integrity

Regulations are expected to drive even stronger near and long-term demand for Arq's solutions, including its unique waste-derived Granular Activated Carbon ("GAC")

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products for use in purification and sustainable materials, today recognizes the announcement issued on April 10, 2024 by the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") confirming its latest regulations aimed to address contamination by certain per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances ("PFAS" or "Forever Chemicals") in drinking water.

"The topic of PFAS regulations has been well discussed. Yesterday's announcement by the EPA makes these regulations official. These regulations pave the way for even stronger demand for our products and solutions, and a cleaner future for all Americans," said Bob Rasmus, CEO of Arq. "EPA's announcement establishes materially higher standards for drinking water across the U.S., driving significant demand for effective remediation products such as Granulated Activated Carbon, while exacerbating the supply shortage already present in the GAC market. In fact, we estimate the implementation of EPA's announced regulations will drive a 3-5x or greater increase in GAC demand solely related to the water market over the coming years."

"We are excited and uniquely positioned to help potential customers meet the materially stricter U.S. regulations just announced," continued Mr. Rasmus. "Our team continues to execute efficiently on our strategic growth project - the construction of our expanded 25 million lb GAC facility at our Red River plant - which remains on schedule to conclude commissioning in Q4 2024. We remain in highly active discussions with potential customers and continue to anticipate entering into contracts for our GAC product well in advance of first production later this year."

Mr. Rasmus concluded, "We are excited about these important updates and expect to see similar regulations globally, further expanding and growing our addressable market."

Arq Releases Latest Corporate Film

Concurrent with EPA's announcement, Arq has released a new corporate film, which sets out its future vision and the Company's transformation to an environmental technology company. The video can be accessed here or at the Company's website at

Additional PFAS and Regulation Detail

PFAS are a group of industrial chemicals used in everyday products and are often referred to as Forever Chemicals, because of their extreme persistence in the environment. On April 10, 2024, the EPA announced material tightening to an existing framework of regulations relating to the control and limitation of PFAS in municipal water. The regulatory changes are anticipated to phase in over an approximate five-year period. Additional information on the latest regulations can be accessed here .

The EPA has announced a National Primary Drinking Water Regulation (NPDWR) establishing legally enforceable levels or Maximum Contaminant Levels ("MCLs"), for certain PFAS in drinking water. Broadly speaking, the permissible MCL for PFOA and PFOS is being set at 4ppt by the time of full implementation, a substantial reduction from the prior advisory level of 70ppt. For context, 4 ppt is approximately equivalent to 4 grains of sand in an Olympic-sized swimming pool. The newly announced rule would also require public water systems to: monitor for these PFAS; notify the public of the levels of these PFAS; reduce the levels of these PFAS in drinking water if they exceed the new standards.

Together with the new regulations, the EPA also announced nearly $1 billion of new funding being made available to help address PFAS contamination, which comes as part of a larger $9 billion investment to help communities impacted by PFAS; and an additional $12 billion for general drinking water improvements, including tackling contaminants like PFAS.

