Montauk Brewing Releases Its First Non-Alcoholic Brew: Montauk N.A. IPA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Montauk Enters into the Golden Age of Non-Alcoholic Beer with A Better Tasting Non-Alcoholic Brew

MONTAUK, N.Y., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing” or“Montauk”), the leading and fastest-selling craft brewer in Metro New York1 known for its exceptional craft beers and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the launch of its new Montauk N.A. IPA , a flavorful 'Non-Alcoholic' brew that's thankfully all Montauk.



Tapping into the high-growth non-alcohol category, Montauk's N.A. IPA is meticulously brewed to the same high standards as its alcoholic counterparts, ensuring that every sip delivers a refreshing and flavorful experience. This well-balanced brew achieves perfect harmony, blending the clean bitterness of hops with a subtle sweetness.

Crafted to meet the increasing demand for full-flavor non-alcoholic beverages, Montauk N.A. IPA is brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and a blend of Cryo hops, offering a fresh aroma of orange and pink grapefruit. Available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans with less than 0.5% ABV, it is incredibly delicious for those who want a great-tasting IPA without the alcohol of traditional beers.





“Like many beer drinkers, there are times when I want to drink an actual beer, and others when I want the experience of drinking a beer without the alcohol. With Montauk N.A. IPA, we can now show up for our fans during both occasions with the flavor and taste they expect from Montauk,” said Vaughan Cutillo, Founder and Brand Director of Montauk Brewing.

“We're seeing especially strong interest among sports fans for NA options. We're proud to serve fans a full-flavored NA brew that delivers the unmistakable taste of a Montauk beer and represents our favorite teams,” Cutillo said.

Montauk N.A. IPA is available at select retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The initial launch will be available in Long Island, New York City, and Northern New Jersey. To find Montauk's N.A. IPA near you use Montauk's Beer Finder .

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto“Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, the beloved brand is the #1 fastest selling Craft Brewery in Metro New York according to Nielson data and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY).

Montauk Brewing's beloved brews are now available across 3,500 retail locations and several of NYC's major venues including Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Moynihan Train Hall, and UBS Arena. Montauk Brewing's distributors in the U.S. include Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., Kramer Beverage Company, Oak Beverages Inc., Lake Beverage Corporation, Saratoga Eagle, Eagle Beverage Company, Try-It Distributing, A.L. George, McCraith Beverages, Dutchess Beer Distributors, Northeast Beverage, Boening Brothers, SKI Distributing, Kohler Distributing, F&F Distributors, Inc., and C&C Distributors RI.

Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit and follow @montaukbrewco.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

1 Circana $ Sales & Velocity, NY Metro Liquor + NY Metro Drug + NY Metro Food, L52W ending March 24, 2024

