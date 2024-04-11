ABM Helps County Prioritize Health And Safety With $1.8 Million Projected Savings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, today announced the initiation of an Energy Performance Contracting program for the Clarke County Commission in Alabama. The project includes upgrades to HVAC systems, lighting technology, and related controls that are expected to create $1.8 million in cost savings over 20 years and will also improve security and indoor air quality for the county's facilities.



“We focus on delivering energy projects that help communities accomplish more and modernize faster,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of ABM Technical Solutions.“Local leaders can compress timetables so that community members see the benefits of facility improvements sooner with our unique solutions.”

In addition to energy savings and operational cost reductions from lighting and HVAC upgrades, building envelope improvements, and water conservation measures, the project integrates and improves controls technology for the Clarke County Courthouse, including the 911 and Emergency Response office. The project also includes cameras and centralized door and lighting controls for the county jail to improve security and risk mitigation. To address indoor air quality for both county facilities, the project provides needlepoint bi-polar ionization equipment, an advanced pathogen and particle control measure.

“This project has truly been a team effort between the ABM and Clarke County staffs that expanded from a focus on deferred infrastructure investment into an opportunity to enhance facilities with state-of-the-art technology that our County can be proud of,” said Tyrone Moye, Clarke County Commission Chairman.

ABM's Energy Performance Contracting Program enables local governments and others, such as schools and federal agencies, to invest in critical facility needs like air quality, infrastructure, and sustainability goals. The program is designed to drive costs out of a facility's operating budget, redirecting savings to fund mission critical facility needs. This video outlines how ABM provides customized technical and financial solutions for government facilities without upfront costs or tax increases.

For more information on ABM, please visit abm .

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM's comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries-from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

ABM

Michael Valentino

...