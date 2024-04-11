Northbridge Raises Nearly $950 Million For NB Partners Fund IV, Surpassing $800 Million Target

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Park Madison Partners served as the exclusive placement agent

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston-based NorthBridge Partners (“NorthBridge”) and New York-based Park Madison Partners today announced the final close of NB Partners Fund IV, LP (“Fund IV”). Fund IV was oversubscribed with nearly $950MM raised, including both limited partner and general partner commitments, surpassing the original $800MM fundraising target. Fund IV's limited partners include a diverse mix of public and private pensions, endowments and foundations, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers, family offices, and high net worth individuals.



NorthBridge launched its value-add logistics strategy in 2014 with the goal of acquiring, modernizing, and developing small-to-mid sized infill logistics assets in select coastal U.S. markets. Fund IV targets markets that benefit from high population density, significant port activity or clusters of advanced manufacturing that benefit from reshoring trends.

“We are extremely grateful for the support and confidence from both existing and new investors in Fund IV. We believe that the combination of strong secular tailwinds for infill industrial real estate set against a backdrop of dislocated capital markets make for a particularly favorable investment environment,” said Greg Lauze, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer of NorthBridge.

“We would also like to thank the entire NorthBridge and Park Madison teams, who worked hard to make this a successful fundraise in what is an overall tough fundraising market for real estate,” said Dean Atkins, Managing Partner, and General Counsel of NorthBridge.

“In our business we see a lot of real estate sponsors, and NorthBridge is truly best-in-class. They identified an attractive market niche and over the past decade have built a specialized vertical platform to capitalize on it,” said Park Madison Partners' Rob Kohn.“We appreciate the opportunity to be a long-term partner in the success of such a high quality and talented team.”

About NorthBridge Partners

NorthBridge Partners LLC, founded in 2014, is a vertically integrated real estate manager that invests in infill industrial properties with a primary focus on select coastal U.S. markets located near major population centers and ports. The firm, led by Greg Lauze (Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer), Dean Atkins (Managing Partner and General Counsel) and David Aisner (Partner and Head of Acquisitions), has 43 employees across four offices in the U.S. NorthBridge creates value through differentiated sourcing, repositioning, modernizing, tenant relocations, change of use, building expansions, and select ground-up development.

For more information, please visit

About Park Madison Partners

Park Madison Partners, LLC is a New York-based capital markets and advisory firm for global real estate alternative investments. Since its formation in 2006, Park Madison has advised on over $27 billion in private capital placements for a wide range of real estate vehicles including closed-end funds, open-end funds, separate accounts, programmatic joint ventures, and recapitalizations. The team comprises professionals from diverse backgrounds on the buy-side and sell-side and leverages this experience to offer Park Madison's clients highly customized solutions across global real estate capital markets.

For more information, please visit

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

(212) 537-5177, Ext. 7

...