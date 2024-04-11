ASP Isotopes Issues Letter To Stockholders

Dear Fellow Stockholder,

In light of the considerable progress made since my last shareholder letter approximately six months ago, and with our Annual Report on Form 10K for 2023 having just been filed, I wanted to personally communicate with you today to highlight some of our recent key milestones and discuss our future goals.



Annual Report on Form 10-K was filed with 2023 annual results largely in line with expectations

Current balance sheet and available cash are at their strongest since the inception of the Company

The Company's first commercial isotopes plant started processing raw materials for the anticipated production of enriched isotopes around mid-year

The Company signed a purchase agreement for the supply of highly enriched silicon-28, for use in next-generation semiconductors capable of enabling quantum computing and artificial intelligence

The Company signed a contract with a U.S.-based SMR (Small Modular Reactor) company, pursuant to which the Company will engage in certain activities related to preliminary engineering design and planning for an enrichment facility for the production of nuclear fuels that are expected to be used in next-generation nuclear reactors

Construction underway of first quantum enrichment facility, focused on producing Ytterbium-176, an important feedstock used in the production of Lutetium 177 which is the active component of Novartis' potential blockbuster for the treatment of prostate cancer Pluvicto. PET Labs FDG production grew 32% year on year in 2023 over 2022.

Tight control on operating expenses and strengthened balance sheet on heels of recent capital raises.

During 2023 we had $(4.7) million in operating free cash flow, slightly lower expense than the $(5) million that we had been targeting. We will continue to maintain a tight control on all expenses.

We finished the year with cash on the balance sheet of $7.9 million. In February 2024, our wholly owned subsidiary – Quantum Leap Energy LLC – raised over $20 million via a convertible note offering, with Ocean Wall Limited acting as Placement Agent. In addition, this week we received approximately $5.5 million in gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants held by an institutional investor. Thus, our current cash balance is very strong, enabling focused accelerated development of new technologies.

We have a large backlog of interest from customers for many different isotopes and we expect to fund future isotope enrichment facilities using primarily funding provided by those customers combined with additional debt. With proof of concept for the ASP process now demonstrated and revenue generation from the sale of enriched isotopes anticipated this year, we have begun discussions with multiple potential debt providers.

First isotope enrichment plant in start-up phase.

In June 2023, the Company entered into a multi-year carbon-14 take-or-pay contract with a minimum revenue commitment of $2.5 million per annum. In late 2023, we and RC-14, our North American commercial partner, commenced the processing of the feedstock to produce enriched Carbon-14 at our light isotope enrichment facility in Pretoria, South Africa. Processing the materials for the first batch of carbon-14 is expected to take about six months, with the Company still expecting to receive the first revenues from this contract around the middle of 2024. Subsequent production runs are expected to take less than three months, allowing the Company to make quarterly deliveries of carbon-14 in the future. The contract required RC14 to provide an irrevocable standby letter of credit in lieu of a deposit, which was received. However, the company currently does not expect to draw from it.

We expect to produce highly enriched electronic gases during 2024, which we expect to enable next generation semiconductors for quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI). Last week we signed a supply agreement with a leading semiconductor company for the supply of highly enriched silicon-28 (28Si) for the next-generation of semiconductors, which are expected to enable technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Naturally occurring silicon has three isotopes: Si-28, -29 and -30. The presence of Si-29 isotope has a negative impact for performance of silicon in semiconductor applications(1). Our enrichment process allows removal of Si-29, and production of highly enriched silicon-28, which can conduct heat 150% more efficiently(2) than natural silicon. This will potentially allow for semiconductor chips to become smaller, faster, cooler and more energy efficient.

Our proprietary technology has proven capabilities to enrich a wide range of isotopes, including light isotopes and lighter molecules, such as silane (SiH4). We believe this gives us competitive advantage vs. other commercial methods of silicon enrichment. Our process should result in a finished product of higher quality, to be used by our semiconductor customers without additional chemical steps.

Contract with U.S. based Small Modular Reactor Company executed and considerable progress being made by Quantum Leap Energy

This week we entered into a contract with a U.S. based SMR (Small Modular Reactor) company pursuant to which we will engage in certain activities related to preliminary engineering design and planning for an enrichment facility for the production of nuclear fuels that are expected to be used in next generation nuclear reactors. Under the contract, we received an upfront payment and we are eligible to receive additional payments based on the achievement of certain regulatory and key deliverable milestones up to an aggregate of $2.0 million. We believe that this collaboration between a U.S. enrichment company and a U.S. nuclear reactor company for the development of enrichment technology and processes for nuclear fuel is the first of a kind.

The Company has recently entered into two MOUs (Memorandum of Understanding) with two U.S.-based SMR companies for the production of HALEU (High Assay Low Enriched Uranium), a critical fuel for next-generation nuclear reactors. ASP Isotopes Inc. and its subsidiary, Quantum Leap Energy LLC (QLE), are in active discussions with various regulatory bodies and governments to determine the location for their first HALEU production facility. We set an ambitious goal to supply commercial quantities of HALEU for SMRs by 2027.

SMRs are widely regarded as the future of nuclear power, offering numerous significant advantages over the previously built nuclear power stations. SMRs will be smaller reactors, allowing for greater flexibility in deployment. They will be designed for production-line manufacturing requiring limited on-site preparation, resulting in significantly shorter construction times and substantially lower construction costs. The simplicity of the SMR design, combined with enhanced safety features, should mean that the world can have continuous access to environmentally friendly, zero-carbon energy at a cost comparable or potentially lower than that provided by heavily polluting continuous energy sources such as coal and oil.

Most of the new SMRs require a new type of enriched uranium fueled, called HALEU (High Assay Low Enriched Uranium) containing up to 19.75% U-235 isotope. Historically, nuclear reactors used LEU (Low Enriched Uranium), which is typically enriched up to 5% U-235. Currently there is no Western producer of HALEU and the US NEI (Nuclear Energy Institute) predicts a global shortage of 3,000 metric tons by 2035(3). We are currently in discussions with several SMR companies requiring HALEU and we already have indicated demand of approximately $30 billion, at current fuel prices(4). We believe that the two year old NEI estimate, significantly underestimates the actual market demand.

We expect to enrich uranium and lithium using our Quantum Enrichment Process, a proprietary technique under development by our scientists to enrich isotopes using lasers. We believe it is likely to be the most cost-effective method of enriching heavy isotopes, particularly those that can't be readily converted into stable gases. We believe that over time, we can produce HALEU with a cost of production substantially below other competitors. This is important as historically“Green Energy” has traded at a substantial premium to hydrocarbons-based energy. The only way to accelerate the adoption of clean nuclear power is to ensure that nuclear power is offered at a“green discount”, rather than a“green premium”. We believe that with our planned production of lower-cost HALEU this“green energy” acceleration will be possible.

In February 2024, we raised $20.5 million for Quantum Leap Energy LLC through an oversubscribed convertible note offering. ASPI intends to list QLE on a national exchange and distribute a portion of QLE's common equity to ASPI's stockholders as of a future record date. The transaction is anticipated to be completed by year-end, in each case subject to obtaining applicable approvals and consents and complying with applicable rules and regulations and public market trading and listing requirements.

Construction underway of first quantum enrichment facility, focused on producing Ytterbium-176, an important feedstock used in the production of Lutetium 177 which is the active component of Novartis' potential blockbuster for the treatment of prostate cancer Pluvicto.

In January 2024, the Company began construction of its third isotope enrichment facility in Pretoria, South Africa. This third enrichment facility is expected to produce kilograms of highly enriched Ytterbium-176 (176Yb), a key stable isotope used in the production of Lutetium-177 (177Lu). Lutetium-177 is an emerging beta emitting radiopharmaceutical used in oncology drugs such as Novartis' Pluvicto. There are currently two FDA approved drugs and more than 66 ongoing clinical trials for drugs that require Lutetium-177.

Consensus forecasts for Novartis' Pluvicto exceed $4 billion and the beta emitting radiopharmaceutical market is expected to exceed $15 billion per annum in the next decade. The supply chain for this radioisotope has been particularly challenged with recent industry reports highlighting over two months treatment delay due to lack of drug availability(5). The Company is in discussions with multiple potential customers and aims to start commercial production of Ytterbium-176 during 2025 but is working to accelerate this timeline.

PET Labs demonstrates solid YoY growth. Poised for continued growth.

During the second half of 2023 we entered into a strategic relationship with PET Labs for the production and distribution of medical isotopes. In October 2023 we acquired 51% of PET Labs. PET Labs demonstrated 32% YoY growth in FDG production during 2023 and we expect strong growth again during 2024. The technical advancements of PET imaging in various diagnostics applications and the rising demand for the production of new PET radiopharmaceuticals are expected to drive continued market growth. The increasing shift towards image-guided medical care is further propelling the growth of the PET scanning market globally.

To promote future growth in radiopharmaceuticals in South Africa and neighboring countries, we plan to add two new cyclotrons in Pretoria and Cape Town. The two cyclotrons (to be supplied by GE Healthcare) are expected to fulfill the needs in the growing medical radioisotope needs in South Africa and a few neighboring countries. The cyclotrons are expected to be financed by third-party debt financing arrangements. The first cyclotron arrived in January 2024 and is currently being installed and commissioned. We anticipate first production of radioisotopes from the new cyclotron during 2H 2024.

ASP Isotopes and PET Labs share a symbiotic relationship. Pet Labs will use a cyclotron, linear accelerator or nuclear reactor to convert stable isotopes into radioisotopes and deliver them to medical practitioners. ASP Isotopes' goal is to become the lowest cost and most reliable supplier of stable isotopes globally. If we achieve this goal, this will provide PET Labs with a significant competitive advantage over others and will provide superior service to its medical customers.

The global isotopes market is at an inflection point, both in terms of demand and a supply. We intend to position ASPI and QLE as trusted suppliers of both existing and future isotope products.

Isotopes have one of the most severely compromised supply chains of any material in the world. Currently, supply is almost entirely controlled by Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, the Russian state-owned entity and a few state-owned or controlled enrichers(6). The US Department of Energy (DOE) and every other major government in the Western World considers isotopes to be critical materials. Isotopes enable everyday activities such as nuclear imaging, they are essential in the production of advanced electronics and semiconductors. Importantly, they serve as fuels and coolants in nuclear power stations which provide approximately 13% of the US electricity(7). Global industrial production, electricity generation and Western defense capabilities remain vulnerable to supply chain disruption by geopolitically hostile counterparties. This explains active interest from so many companies and governments regarding our longer-term supply capabilities, and we hope to sign additional supply agreements for essential isotopes in the coming months.

If you would like to learn more about our Company, please visit our corporate website and make sure to follow us on our social media channels.

Thank you for your interest and continued support.

With best wishes,

Paul E. Mann

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer