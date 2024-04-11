Claystone Waste Announces Expansion Of Composting Capabilities To Support Growing Communities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEAVER COUNTY, Alberta, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant step forward for waste diversion and sustainability in central Alberta, Claystone Waste today announced that its compost facility is expanding. The expansion will double the company's composting operations capacity at its Ryley, Alberta facility from 20,000 to 40,000 tonnes annually.

"Since inaugurating our state-of-the-art composting facility, our mission has been to evolve our services and infrastructure continuously to meet demand responsibly,” says Claystone CEO Corey Popick.“This expansion allows us to significantly improve our support for municipal organics programs and commercial customers so that we can meet the sustainability objectives of our region.”

Claystone will continue to enhance its compost processing capabilities over the coming years through organics diversion programs at its new Edmonton transfer station. The Edmonton Transfer Station is designed to be a pivotal commercial hub for the collection of Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional (ICI) generated organics and other waste products that begins operations in the spring of 2024.

"Pioneering solutions in waste management is at the core of what we do at Claystone," says Popick,“We are excited to embark on this next phase, and we look forward to continuing our partnerships with municipalities and businesses to help them reach their waste diversion targets.”

By expanding its existing compost facility and leveraging the upcoming Edmonton transfer station, Claystone is set to play a crucial role in advancing waste diversion and sustainability efforts in the Edmonton metropolitan region for years to come.

Meryl Whittaker, Chair of the Claystone Waste Board of Directors, says expanding the company's composting capabilities is a strategic decision to help governments and businesses achieve a circular economy.

“At Claystone, we're serious about supporting a circular economy. Expanding our compost facilities isn't just about growing our business; it's about our commitment to sustainability,” says Whittaker.“Through expansions, we aim to turn organic waste into something useful, reducing waste and improving soil health.”

For more information on the Claystone's composting capabilities visit: Claystone/composting .

ABOUT CLAYSTONE WASTE

Claystone Waste Ltd. is a municipally controlled corporation that provides leading waste management, waste collection, and composting services for municipalities, industry, and businesses in central Alberta. Claystone operates a Sanitary Class II Landfill located in Beaver County, Alberta. The facility is one of the largest in Western Canada and provides advanced waste treatment, recycling, and remediation technologies.

Claystone Waste is community-owned by the municipalities of Beaver County, Town of Tofield, Town of Viking, Village of Holden and Village of Ryley.



