Sodexo Canada Releases Better Tomorrow And Indigenous Reconciliation Report

BURLINGTON, Ontario, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo Canada's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is detailed in its latest Better Tomorrow and Indigenous Reconciliation Report . Released today, the report outlines the company's CSR goals, achievements and data points that measure and track its progress.



“As a large organization we recognize that every decision has the power to influence a better tomorrow and we wholeheartedly embrace our corporate social responsibilities,” says Johanne R. Bélanger, CEO, Sodexo Canada.“This commitment is a constant, evolving journey that unites our team and supports our purpose at Sodexo to create a better everyday for everyone.”

Some highlights from the report include:

Sustainability



Implemented the WasteWatch powered by Leanpath program, resulting in over 304,000 kg of food waste avoided and $57,000 worth of food donated to nonprofit organizations in 2023.

Implemented the Forward Food Plant-based Culinary Training program, with over 80 culinary professionals completing the training and committing to transitioning at least 20% of their current menu items to be plant-based. Increased responsible sourcing spend for local, small, and medium-sized enterprises by $8.4 million in 2023.



Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion



Promoted gender parity, with 49.1% of the management team identifying as women in 2023.

Of the total workforce 36.7% are a visible minority, 7% are Indigenous and 3.7% are people with disabilities. Sodexo Canada's total spend with diversity suppliers is 21.8% and 148 of these suppliers are women-owned business partners.



Indigenous Reconciliation



In 2023, Sodexo Canada worked directly with 32 Indigenous communities, 28 community partners and over 120 Indigenous-owned enterprises in its supply chain.

Sodexo proudly supports the First Nation Executive Education (FNEE) Women and Leadership program. FNEE is a school of excellence created for and by First Nations, offering programs to develop the skills of First Nations women business leaders. This year marks Sodexo's 22nd year of Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) certification by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Relations (CCAB). The company achieved gold-level PAR certification; the highest level of recognition issued by CCAB.



Stop Hunger



The Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation reached 1.5 million beneficiaries.

Donations of more than $300,000 were made to over 30 charity organizations fighting food insecurity. The 2023 Stop Hunger Foundation events raised over $262,000 to combat food insecurity.



“While there is always more to do, we're honoured to contribute and continue building a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable society for all,” says Normand St-Gelais, Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sodexo Canada.“We're grateful for our teams across Canada who embrace diversity, equity and inclusion, fight hunger, educate themselves on Indigenous reconciliation and find innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint.”

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo is the leader in sustainable food service and valued experiences, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Sodexo is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer in Canada for the past seven consecutive years.

Key figures – Sodexo Canada



Recipient of Canada's Greenest Employer Awards 2023

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy) for scope 2 emissions in 2021

Recipient of Canada's Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

Global Ecovadis Platinum Rating 2020 1 million consumers served daily



