Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. Announces Strategic Investment From RB Capital To Fuel Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. (OTC: FLES) ("AutoParts4Less," "the Company"), a technology-driven e-commerce leader in the automotive parts sector, announces investment from RB Capital.



AutoParts4Less is excited to announce today that it has completed the first tranche of funding from RB Capital Partners, following the successful restructuring of its balance sheet, ahead of its returning as a disruptive force in the auto parts industry, with the focus towards fostering revenue growth and operational expansion.

Christopher Davenport, CEO of Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc., stated, "We are thrilled to partner with RB Capital in this exciting new chapter for AutoParts4Less. This investment is a testament to the confidence in our vision and the potential of our platform. We are committed to leveraging this partnership to drive value for our shareholders and customers, and to further our mission of disrupting the auto parts industry."

Investment from RB Capital:

RB Capital, under the leadership of Brett Rosen, has agreed to invest in Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. This collaboration is expected to provide the necessary resources for the company to achieve its strategic objectives and continue its growth trajectory.

Brett Rosen, Principal of RB Capital, stated: "We are excited to support Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. as they continue to innovate and grow. The leadership team, led by Christopher Davenport, has demonstrated a strong commitment to the company's success, and we believe in their ability to lead the industry. We look forward to being a part of Auto Parts 4 Less's journey and contributing to its future achievements."

About Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc.:

Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. (OTC: FLES) is a leading online marketplace for automotive parts, operating AutoParts4Less and LiftKits4Less . The Company is dedicated to providing a diverse range of high-quality automotive parts and accessories to customers in the jeep, truck, and off-road enthusiast market. With a focus on growth and innovation, Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. aims to be a top destination for automotive parts and accessories.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Industry data provided herein is of no predictive value regarding the future sale of the Company's products. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues, or stock price.

Contact:

Christopher Davenport, CEO

Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc.

Email: ...