Continental Tire Canada Unveils Ultimatecontact Family Of Tires Exclusively At Canadian Tire

Continental Tire Canada is excited to unveil the UltimateContact tire line, an exclusive offering at Canadian Tire. The tire line combines cutting-edge technology with superior performance tailored to Canadian drivers. It is designed for safety and performance and includes compatibility for EVs.



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Tire Canada, a global leader in tire innovation, proudly introduces The UltimateContact tire line, a groundbreaking fusion of cutting-edge technology and superior performance. This exceptional line, featuring both the UltimateContact and UltimateContactWinter tire, available exclusively at Canadian Tire, caters to the diverse needs of Canadian drivers with Continental's renowned commitment to performance and safety.

"At Continental Tire Canada, we're proud to introduce our latest innovation: the UltimateContact tire. With a focus on safety and performance, these tires embody our commitment to excellence. Exclusively available at Canadian Tire, they represent the latest advances in tire technology. Join us as we drive towards a safer, smoother future on Canadian roads with ultimate safety, ultimate performance, UltimateContact." Said Michael McDermott, Key Account Manager for Continental Tire.

The UltimateContact tire features Continental's Eco Plus Technology. It boasts low rolling resistance for improved fuel efficiency, enhanced longevity for extended tread life, and notably, the tire is recognized for its best-in-class wet braking performance which ensures optimal safety in wet conditions. The tire comes equipped with Tuned Performance Indicators, alerting drivers when the tire is no longer performing optimally in Dry, Wet, or Snow (DWS) conditions. Complementing this is the Alignment Verification System, notifying drivers when it's time to check the alignment of their vehicle.

The UltimateContactWinter tire is engineered with Polar Technology Plus tread compound, ensuring pliability in very cold temperatures – a significant improvement versus the all-season compounds. The +Silane Additive enhances grip in slippery conditions like wet, snow, and even ice-covered roads. The tire proudly holds the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake Certification, signifying its use in severe winter conditions, providing peace of mind and ultimate safety.

The UltimateContact and UltimateContactWinter tires proudly bear the EV-compatible logo on the sidewall, showcasing their compatibility with electric vehicles. This feature aligns with the evolving automotive landscape and has many advantages. Drivers can experience enhanced tread life for electric vehicles, ensuring a longer-lasting performance on the road. Additionally, both tires prioritize low rolling resistance and minimal noise, contributing to a smoother and more eco-conscious driving experience. The EV-compatible design of these tires underscores Continental Tire's commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of electric vehicle drivers.

"Canadian Tire and Continental Tire Canada's strong partnership fuels innovation, delivering high quality products that meet the diverse needs of our customers across the country, no matter the season, and helps us fulfill our brand purpose: We are here to make life in Canada better, " said Tony Laguardia, Vice President, Automotive Merchandising, Canadian Tire.

“At Continental, we value our partnership with Canadian Tire. This collaboration provides a great opportunity to introduce the latest tire innovations. With Canadian Tire's strong commitment to Canadian consumers, Continental can offer top-quality products nationwide,” adds Michael McDermott.

The UltimateContact family of tires is slated to hit Canadian Tire stores nationwide, starting with the UltimateContact in April and the UltimateContactWinter in September 2024. These tires offer drivers an unparalleled combination of advanced technology and performance for all-season and winter driving.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated preliminary sales of €41.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

Tire solutions from the Tires group sector make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental delivers top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world's largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2023, the Tires group sector generated sales of 14 billion euros. Continental's tire division employs more than 56,000 people worldwide and has 20 production and 16 development sites.

