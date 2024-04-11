Dharamshala-Delhi Flight Safely Diverts To Amritsar After Engine Failure

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: A SpiceJet Dharamshala-Delhi flight was diverted to Amritsar on Wednesday (April 10) after the turboprop Q400 operating on the route suffered an engine failure. Twin engine planes an land safely in one engine and this one did so at Amritsar.

"On April 10, 2024, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating Dharmshala - Delhi. While passing flight level 13,000 feet, oil pressure on engine number 2 started fluctuating.

Associated (protocol) was carried out and number 2 engine was shutdown at flight level 14,000 feet. As a precautionary measure aircraft diverted and landed safely at Amritsar," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

The Q400 have been a high maintenance aircraft for SpiceJet with repeated engineering issues.

