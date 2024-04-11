Details On Business Visa, Medical Visa And Medical Attendant Indian Visa

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) BUSINESS VISA FOR INDIA

Those looking to begin a venture in the industrial or commercial industries, along with frequent business travelers who are investors or employees, should take a look at this. Citizens who meet the requirements are able to request an India Business eVisa for various business purposes in India, including participating in conferences, workshops, or symposiums, receiving training, negotiating contracts, and attending meetings. If your primary reason for traveling to India is for business or commercial activities, you need to secure an India Business eVisa. Indian nationals are now eligible to submit applications for electronic visas in more than 169 nations. An eligible individual can remain in India for up to 90 days (or 180 days for citizens of Canada, Japan, the UK, and the US). A 30-day stay with two entrances into India is permitted with the double-entry Tourist eVisa for India, which is also available for those who are planning a shorter stay. It is suggested that you use this programme to obtain your India e-Visa because the process is quick and easy. Eligible citizens can apply online by filling out the short and clear India Visa Application Form.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA

People who are looking for medical treatment in India have the option to request an e-Medical Visa from the Government of India. Travelers visiting India for medical purposes must acquire an India eMedical Visa, also referred to as an electronic India Medical Visa. The e-Medical Visa is accessible to individuals from more than 169 nations who wish to receive medical treatment in India. In November 2014, India's government introduced the e-Visa for India, a digital visa that streamlines the Indian visa application procedure by removing the requirement to go to an embassy or consulate. Through filling out the basic India Medical Visa application online, qualified individuals can secure a valid e-Visa for up to 60 uninterrupted days for medical purposes. The India Medical e-Visa allows for three entries and is valid for 120 days from the date of issuing. The second and third visits to India must take place within 60 days of the first. The requirements for an India Medical eVisa are identical to those for a Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Registration

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.

FIVE YEAR INDIAN VISA

Foreign citizens wishing to visit India for tourism, leisure, visiting friends and family, or participating in a short-term yoga program are now eligible to apply for a 5-year India e-Visa. The Indian government has introduced a five-year visa for tourists from different countries following encouraging feedback from the tourism sector. This visa permits non-natives to remain in India for a prolonged duration, as its validity extends to five years. Individuals holding a 5-year visa can enter India as many times as they want, whereas those with a standard tourist visa can only stay for up to 90 days per visit. Moreover, foreign nationals with this visa can stay for a maximum of 180 days per calendar year. The government has streamlined the application process for a 5-year visiting visa by providing the option of a 5-year tourist e-Visa. This enables foreign visitors to India to apply for visas without having to visit the embassy.

What are the essential Documents requirements to obtain 5-year e-Tourist Visa?



You must have a passport that is valid for at least six months beyond your current date of departure from the nation to enter India for the first time.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card for payment of eVisa fees.

URGENT EMERGENCY INDIAN VISA

Individuals who are not Indian nationals and want to enter India quickly can opt for an India Urgent e-Visa, also referred to as an India Urgent Emergency Visa or an Indian Emergency Visa. This kind of visa is suitable for different situations like family crises, health concerns, legal issues, and marital conflicts. The Emergency India eVisa accelerates the visa application by decreasing processing duration. The Emergency India eVisa, also called the Urgent India eVisa, is a special choice for individuals visiting India to deal with sudden events, disasters, or issues. This service is open to individuals in need of a visa for reasons like conferences, travel, tourism, business, medical, or physician assistant purposes. Foreigners who must travel to India due to the crisis are given an Indian Urgent Visa (eVisa India for Urgent). The Emergency eVisa is available for genuine cases of sudden and unforeseen emergencies such as: Even if you are not living in India and need to come in an emergency or urgent reason such as a loved one's illness, you can apply for an Urgent Tourist Visa to enter India. The visa is usually issued within 1 to 3 days.

Requirements for applying for an emergency Indian visa



A valid passport.

A complete scanned copy of your passport.

Your passport should have at least two blank pages and a copy of the first page.

You must provide a recent color passport photo.

You can use a Credit or debit card for the visa fee payment. A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Indian Medical Attendant Visa

The healthcare sector in India is expanding. India is a popular choice for treating chronic diseases like cancer, despite being cheaper than many developed countries. The Indian Physician Assistant Visa, also called the Indian Electronic Attendant Visa, is available for immediate family members of patients seeking medical treatment in India. The only individuals eligible for a Physician Assistant Visa in India are family members of patients receiving medical treatment. When visiting India, you must have a legitimate passport and visa. Up to two individuals who are accompanying someone with an e-Medical Visa for medical treatment in India may also receive a Medical Assistant Visa. The visa is only valid for 60 days and cannot be renewed. Up to two family members of an e-Medical Visa holder may be awarded a Physician Assistant Visa. Medical assistant visas are valid for the same period of time as the e-Medical visa. The e-Medical Assistant Visa, once accepted, is valid for 60 days from the date of arrival into India. Holders may stay in the nation for this period or leave and return up to two more times throughout the 60-day period. An Electronic Physician Assistant Visa is available to foreign travellers three times a year. However, this type of visa can only be used to travel with someone who has an e-Medical Visa and is undergoing medical treatment in India. Visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also scan the biography page of their passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa.

Requirements for the India Medical Attendant Visa



A valid passport issued by a country that is eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa.

The passport must not expire until at least 6 months after the intended date of entry to India and must have a minimum of 2 blank pages for stamps.

Proof of sufficient funds to support themselves.

A return or onward ticket out of the country.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.