Indian Visa For Irish, Myanmar, Italian, France And Chile

Irish nationals, together with 169 other nationalities, are required to obtain an Indian e-Visa prior to their journey. Starting in 2014, the Indian Government has enabled online access to the Irish Citizen Visa application form. At present, there are three e-Visa options, depending on the reason for the travel. The Indian Tourist Visa can be obtained exclusively by citizens of Ireland and is effective for one year. This visa permits individuals to enter the nation two times, and each visit can be up to 90 days long within the authorized timeframe. However, the Indian Business Visa available to citizens of Ireland is valid for a duration of one year and permits two entries, as well as extended stays of up to 180 days. When Irish citizens apply for the Indian Medical Visa, they are granted a 60-day validity starting from the date of their entry. Throughout the period of validity, travelers can enjoy the option of triple entry. However, since the launch of the Indian e-Visa in 2014, the process has become easy and quick with applicants taking no more than 15 minutes to complete the simple online application form. The application processing takes no longer than 2-4 working days.







Required Documents for Irish Citizens



A valid Passport, with at least six months of remaining validity, counting from the date of planned arrival.

A clear scanned bio page of passport showing the personal details (date of birth, full name, expiry date, nationality) and photography.

A recent front-facing photograph with a white background.

You can use a Credit or debit card for the visa fee payment. A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Indian Visa for Italian Citizens

The Electronic Visit Authorization system, introduced in 2014, allows people from over 169 countries to visit India with an e-Visa. Prior to their departure, all foreign citizens, Italians included, need to request and obtain an Indian visa from the Indian authorities. Italians have the option to request different types of Indian e-Visas depending on the reason for their travel. The India e-Visa is a legitimate paper permitting Italian nationals and residents to travel to India for various purposes such as tourism, business, or other reasons. Tourists can apply for an Indian Tourist eVisa to explore attractions and participate in tourism activities. You are allowed to remain in India for a maximum of 30 days starting from the day of arrival, with only one entry permitted and no possibility of extension. E-Visa for Business: Travelers can choose to apply for an eBusiness visa for business purposes. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA with multiple entries. However, this type of business visa does not allow you to stay for 180 consecutive days for each period of stay. e-Medical Visa: For medical purposes, travelers can apply for an e-Medical Visa or an e-Medical Assistant Visa depending on the situation. You can stay in India with triple entry for up to 60 days from the date of your first entry into India. This procedure is officially endorsed by the Government of India under the eVisa India program. The new system makes it easier for these travelers to obtain an Indian e-Visa and is generally a more efficient method of obtaining a visa than having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF ITALIAN



Passport – Your passport needs to be valid for at least six months from your intended date of arrival.

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

A digital photo of you – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken.

A passport scan – we only need the information page of your passport. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards.

Indian Visa for Myanmar Citizens

Individuals from more than 169 nations are eligible to request an e-Visa. Just like citizens of several other countries, individuals from Myanmar are required to acquire an Indian visa prior to visiting the country for tourism, work, or healthcare purposes. The visa requirements for residents of Myanmar in India closely resemble those of other nations. An e-visa for tourists was authorized specifically for tourism reasons. The visa for Myanmar citizens is valid for 30 days starting from the date of issuance and permits them to remain in the country for up to 30 days after arrival. Moreover, India offers two varieties of tourist visas: one-year and five-year tourist e-Visa. These visas permit several visits to the country within the visa's duration, with each visit not exceeding 90 days. An e-business visa: It allows multiple entries into India for a total stay of 365 days. However, the continuous stay on each visit must not exceed 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa and Physician Assistants: These electronic visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment in Indian hospitals or to accompany family members. The length of stay is up to 60 days, with a triple entry into India. The first step in obtaining permission to travel to another country is to fill out the online Visa Application Form. The application consists of a few simple steps.

Required Documents to Get the India Visa for Citizens of Myanmar



A current passport, valid for at least six months.

You need to properly scan and upload a recent passport size photograph of yourself.

A valid form of payment: credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. You need to provide an email Id also so that we can send you your documents.

Indian Visa from France

Obtaining a visa from France to India is quickest with the India e-Visa. Starting from 2014, French nationals have the option to request an Indian visa through the online application form made available by the Indian government. French nationals are usually granted an Indian e-Visa that allows for multiple entries. Thankfully, the benefits of e-Visa have simplified the process of getting a travel visa. French citizens are now able to submit online applications for Indian visas for a range of short-term trips and purposes. French tourists can stay in India for up to 90 days per visit, with the visa remaining valid for one year from the date it was issued. Additionally, there is the option to get a double-entry visa for a maximum duration of 30 days. For Business reasons, a maximum stay of 180 days is permitted for Business activities like recruiting and participating in meetings, seminars, or conferences. Valid for 1 year after approval. For French nationals wishing to receive treatment in India for a serious medical condition e.g. cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, gene therapy and organ transplantation. Please note that the e-medical visas for India from France are triple-entry visas, not multiple-entry visas. They entitle you to a continuous stay of 60 days per entry and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Second and third entries into India on a Medical e-Visa must be made within 60 days of the first. Submitting an application for an India e-Visa from France takes only a few minutes and can only be completed online. This can be done online from the comfort of your own home using a device with an internet connection.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FRANCE



A French passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport.

A passport size photo soft copy in a white background.

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa from Chile

Chileans can now easily and quickly request a travel visa for India compared to previously. In 2015, the Indian government updated its visa policy to offer online travel authorization to 169 nations, Chile included, streamlining the electronic visa application process for its citizens. Chilean citizens have the option to request three different kinds of e-visas for India: tourism, business, and medical purposes. Tourist eVisas are designed for travelers who want to go to India for holidays, meeting friends and family, exploring the sights, or taking a 90-day break. The E-Business Visa is designed for individuals who are traveling to India for business purposes. It is meant for individuals who are going to meetings, starting businesses, hiring employees, or lecturing and allows a maximum stay of 180 days. The e-Medical Visa is intended for individuals who are looking to receive medical care in India. It grants the holder up to 60 days' stay in the country and allows him/her a total of three stays. Before completing the visa form, applicants should ensure that they have verified the Indian visa requirements required for Chilean citizens. Chilean citizens can apply for Indian Tourist Visa online, eliminating the need to make an appointment with the Indian Embassy. The application, visa fee and document submission can be completed and submitted online, which makes the application process much faster and more convenient.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF CHILE



A valid passport and a complete scan of the information page.

A digital passport photo's.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for your eVisa fees.